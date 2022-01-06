Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Mimi Chakraborty Tests Positive For Covid-19

Actress turned politician Mimi Chakraborty took to social media and announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The actress was last seen in the movie 'Baazi.' | Instagram\MimiChakraborty

2022-01-06T13:03:04+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 1:03 pm

Trinamool MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty has stated that she has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor-turned-politician announced the news on Twitter and revealed that despite not going out or having any public interactions, she got sick. The actress, who has currently isolated herself, asked everyone to stay safe.

 

Raj Chakraborty, his wife Subhasree Ganguly, and Parambrata Chatterjee are among the Bengali actors who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to various reports, the actress fell ill in June 2021 after receiving a fake Covid vaccine, while it was unclear whether the fake Covid vaccine was to blame for her illness. She was dehydrated and had a stomach ache. The MP also played a key role in exposing the fake vaccine scam.

‘Bojhena Shey Bojhena’, ‘Golpo Holeo Shotti’, and ‘Posto’ are among Chakraborty's films. In 2019, the actress entered politics and ran for the Trinamool Congress in the general elections from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency. 

Recently the actress was seen in the action movie 'Baazi,' starring Jeet which premiered on Zee5 after its theatrical release. It's a remake of 'Nannaku Prematho,' a Telugu movie. Anshuman Pratyush directed the film, which was produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani, and Amit Jumrani.

 

