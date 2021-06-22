Milkha Singh's Life Teaches Us That Hard Work And Perseverance Can Do Wonders: Farhan Akhtar

Iconic sprinter Milkha Singh passed away on June 18 due to post-Covid complications. He was 91 years old. Farhan Akhtar, who played the role of the legendary sports icon in his biopic ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, spoke about him in an exclusive interview with Outlook’s Eshita Bhargava. He recalled their first meeting and how Milkha Singh touched his life.

Excerpts from the interview:

On his first meeting with Milkha Singh…

The first time I met was when he was in Mumbai, and I was training for the film. We shared a wonderful time.

On his biopic on Milkha Singh and how he guided him throughout…

I don't know who exactly to thank but to every single person that played a role in that story, script and character finding its way to me, I'm eternally grateful to all of them. It's a very special story and people have seen the film, to represent somebody who roars out of really the worst possible circumstances, who created an identity with his sheer will and determination, working harder than anybody else. Who didn't have a place to stay and nothing to eat for a while, he didn't have shoes to wear and rise from there to be considered as India's most legendary athlete. If we look at the two polar ends of that journey, there is so much that you can imagine that even this film could not show you. His emotional and mental journey every single day. He was a very special kind of person, he believed in himself, he believed if you worked with honesty and purpose, you would succeed. That to me is inspirational and that has resonated with people of all generations. His story is so universal because you need to believe in yourself first.

Things he learned from Milkha Singh…

If we have to takeaway one lesson from his life it will be that if you want to achieve something, you must fight for it, strive for it. A person should work hard like he did. He has strived for every achievement, and he deserved it. He built his own fortune. His life teaches us that hard work and perseverance can get you wonders.

Behind the scenes memories…

I was absolutely amazed and in awe, seeing him speak to all the athletes who were training at the track when he came to meet me for the first time. There was such an electric energy when they heard that Milkha ji had come, they all came to see him and seek his blessings. He took time out to speak to each one of them, learn about their discipline, gave them tips, spoke to them about the importance of working hard. He had things to do in the day that I was aware of, but he took time out for everyone. That was what was amazing about that man.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine