Met Gala 2019: Twitter Has A Field Day Over Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Outfit

American actor-singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought a dose of whimsy to the Met Gala 2019 with their appearance as a married couple.

Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 36, attended their first Met Gala here as a married couple on Monday night.

For the event with theme 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', Priyanka brought whimsy and animation to the pink carpet with a vibrant, yet unique custome-made Dior gown. She went bold and played up the theme with a zany look in a silver gown with colourful ruffled feathers, a very high leg split, a matching cape along with her big hairstyle that included a crown on top.

Her outfit comprised a sheer top which came with silver criss-cross detailing. She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell.

Although the star couple captured the attention of many, Priyanka's outfit garnered some funny moments on the internet. Here are some: