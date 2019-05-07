Met Gala 2019: Twitter Has A Field Day Over Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Outfit

American actor-singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought a dose of whimsy to the Met Gala 2019 with their appearance as a married couple.
Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 36, attended their first Met Gala here as a married couple on Monday night.
For the event with theme 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', Priyanka brought whimsy and animation to the pink carpet with a vibrant, yet unique custome-made Dior gown. She went bold and played up the theme with a zany look in a silver gown with colourful ruffled feathers, a very high leg split, a matching cape along with her big hairstyle that included a crown on top.
Her outfit comprised a sheer top which came with silver criss-cross detailing. She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell.
Although the star couple captured the attention of many, Priyanka's outfit garnered some funny moments on the internet. Here are some:
Hope you like this #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/BFHYgO9lFR— Nilesh Alone (@NileshAlone143) May 7, 2019
Close enough ! #MetGala #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/dYqIIyA2Rx— Nitin (@maximustaurus) May 7, 2019
Farmers have found a new SCAREcrow ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/JriyRJD5vz— Roma (@only4roma) May 7, 2019
For total shock proof life,— Achyut ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@heyitsachyut) May 7, 2019
Use Havells MCBs ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#PriyankaChopra #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DxzVHE1z0M
Close enough #MetGala #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/cyqJ7rNGM0— Being_mortal (@Being__mortal) May 7, 2019
