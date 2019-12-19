December 20, 2019
Poshan
MasterChef Australia Bids Farewell To Judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan And George Calombaris

After 11 seasons, MasterChef Australia loses it star trio as it bids goodbye to its judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 December 2019
2019-12-19T14:25:30+0530

After 11 successful seasons, MasterChef Australia judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris will not be returning in the next season of the reality TV cookery show.

The news of their exit from the show was shared on the official Twitter handle of MasterChef Australia. "After 11 sensational seasons, we bid a fond farewell to our judges -- Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris. Thank you for being a part of this remarkable #MasterChef legacy and helping make the culinary dreams of everyday home cooks come true," the post read.

The news comes amid calls to drop Calombaris after he came under fire for underpaying $7.8 million to his staff at his hospitality firm, Made Establishment. He was even dropped from an Australian tourism campaign. There are reports indicating that the trio chose to walk away from the program after Network 10 refused to give them a significant pay raise. However, the judges denied the speculations.

"To explain: 'It was time to move on, have more free time to explore our own creativity'. It was never about the money and never will be about the money. We couldn't agree on the term of the new contract for 2020 and season 12. (This is) Something we felt very strongly about. The opportunity to work with Matt and George has been a blessing and something I cherish. Working together will continue to be the most important thing for us... the three musketeers," Mehigan wrote on Instagram.

IANS

 

