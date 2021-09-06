Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ To Release In India On Diwali

Marvel Studios’ upcoming action-adventure film, ‘Eternals’, the third film in the MCU’s Phase Four, will release in India on November 5, in five languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

“Lighting up the Big screens this Diwali! Eternals will arrive on November 5 in Cinemas! In English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam," Marvel India announced on Instagram on Monday.

Directed by Oscar-winning director, Chloé Zhao, the superhero films features an ensemble cast starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Don Lee, Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan among others.

Based on the story from marvel comic books, The movie will see 'Eternals', who are tasked with protecting the earth from the 'Deviants', their evil counterparts. Created by 'Celestials', Eternals will their story after living in secret on earth for more than 5000 years and will also explain why they remained absent from saving the planet from Thanos.

