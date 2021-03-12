March 12, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Manoj Bajpayee Tests Positive For Covid-19, Filming Of 'Despatch' Halted

Manoj Bajpayee Tests Positive For Covid-19, Filming Of 'Despatch' Halted

The 51-year-old actor, who had commenced shooting for Kanu Behl-directed "Despatch" last month, was diagnosed with Covid-19 after the director got infected with it.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Manoj Bajpayee Tests Positive For Covid-19, Filming Of 'Despatch' Halted
Manoj Bajpayee is an acclaimed ­Bollywood actor known for ­movies like Satya, Gangs of ­Wasseypur and Aligarh
Getty images
Manoj Bajpayee Tests Positive For Covid-19, Filming Of 'Despatch' Halted
outlookindia.com
2021-03-12T16:02:05+05:30

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine, his spokesperson said

The 51-year-old actor, who had commenced shooting for Kanu Behl-directed "Despatch" last month, was diagnosed with Covid-19 after the director got infected with it.

The shoot of "Despatch" has been put on hold and will resume in a couple of months.

"Manoj Bajpayee was shooting for 'Despatch' film which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and has tested Covid positive after his director got infected with it.

"Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions," the actor's spokesperson said in a statement.

The investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism, will see Bajpayee essay a character who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took its caseload to 22,66,374.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Godzilla Vs Kong' To Hit Theatres In India On March 24

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Bollywood COVID-19 Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos