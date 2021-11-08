Manisha Koirala Spreads Cancer Awareness; Says, ‘I Know The Journey Is Tough, But You’re Tougher’

On National Cancer Awareness Day, actress Manisha Koirala shared an uplifting message about her "arduous" treatment process and "hope." The actress, who fought cancer a few years ago, shared some flashback photos of herself while receiving cancer treatment. She is one of the very few in the world to have fought this deadly disease and come out victorious in such a fantastic way.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “On this National Cancer Awareness Day, I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success. "I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that." I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it..We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Lets be kind to ourselves and to the world. I'd pray for everyones health and wellbeing. Thank you (sic).”

Manisha Koirala, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, recently recovered from the disease. On January 8, 2018, she released her book, Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life, in Mumbai. In her book, she discusses her battle with cancer and her eventual recovery as a survivor.

In 2019, the actress shared a photo of herself while she was having cancer treatment. Her tweet read: "Forever grateful for second chance to life. Good morning, friends. This is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy and a healthy one."

Forever greatful for second chance to life ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»gm friends.. this is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy& healthy one ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/LzCL25mWVc — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) December 1, 2019

Manisha Koirala made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with the film Saudagar. To mention a few, she has appeared in films such as 1942: A Love Story, Bombay, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se... and Mann. She was, without a doubt, considered as one of the topmost actresses of the 1990s.