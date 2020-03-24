Mandira Bedi On Coronavirus Scare: ‘Thodey Samay Ke Liya Doori; Sab Sahi Ho Jayega!’

Mandira Bedi shows innovative ways to keep oneself fit without going to the gym and using one’s own body weight for workout without using any equipment. Now that all the gyms, yoga centres and parks are closed, she on a regular basis puts up videos concentrating on a particular body part and shows how one can work out even at home. She has a huge fan following on Instagram who look up to her for her high-intensity work out regimes.

Bedi also talks about how one should find happiness in the midst of coronavirus scare. She even talks about how she is home-schooling her son and spending time with him. Bedi said, “We are all feeling really horrible at this particular point of time. But the only way forward is to be positive and strong. Every morning please wake up and give your self some time for workout so that you are energetic through out the day. Exercise and eat healthy. We always keep telling ourselves, I don’t dress up for others, but for myself. So here is the time to do that. So, I wake up everymorning, workout by putting a little eye-liner.”

In one of the videos she is seen making home-made sanitizer with her son Vir with aloe vera gel, alcohol and orange essential oil.

She insists that we shouldn’t believe in the WhatsApp forwards because most of them are extremely negative. “If you want information please do it through news channels and news websites. Just know that all of us are in this situation together and I urge you to stay indoors, try and be happy and positive and build up your immunity now that you are at home so that we are strong enough to beat this.”