Mandira Bedi On Coronavirus Scare: ‘Thodey Samay Ke Liya Doori; Sab Sahi Ho Jayega!’

Mandira Bedi shows innovative ways to keep oneself fit without going to the gym and using one’s own body weight for workout without using any equipment. Now that all the gyms, yoga centres and parks are closed, she on a regular basis puts up videos concentrating on a particular body part and shows how one can work out even at home. She has a huge fan following on Instagram who look up to her for her high-intensity work out regimes.
Bedi also talks about how one should find happiness in the midst of coronavirus scare. She even talks about how she is home-schooling her son and spending time with him. Bedi said, “We are all feeling really horrible at this particular point of time. But the only way forward is to be positive and strong. Every morning please wake up and give your self some time for workout so that you are energetic through out the day. Exercise and eat healthy. We always keep telling ourselves, I don’t dress up for others, but for myself. So here is the time to do that. So, I wake up everymorning, workout by putting a little eye-liner.”
View this post on Instagram
This is a 12 minute circuit. I am doing this to keep me going and keep me honest. ðÂÂÂ And to give you a workout to follow, should you want one! I did 5 repeats of this circuit as my #wod . Excuse my sweatiness as this recording was done in the last repetition of the circuit. Love, light and good health to all âÂ£ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ #365daysofexercise #365daychallenge #nobhay #getfitwithmandy #mandirabedi #selflove #fitindiamovement #happyfornoreason
In one of the videos she is seen making home-made sanitizer with her son Vir with aloe vera gel, alcohol and orange essential oil.
View this post on Instagram
Home made sanitiser!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ½it’s not hospital grade or corona- proof. But it’s a start. Maybe we raise the bar as our R&D develops. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ All of you please keep your hands clean! And yourselves occupied, active and positive. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ªâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
She insists that we shouldn’t believe in the WhatsApp forwards because most of them are extremely negative. “If you want information please do it through news channels and news websites. Just know that all of us are in this situation together and I urge you to stay indoors, try and be happy and positive and build up your immunity now that you are at home so that we are strong enough to beat this.”
Coronavirus Highlights: Cases In India Rise To 468; 19 States, UTs Under Lockdown
Fact Check: NASA Satellite Didn't Show Coronavirus Retreat In India Due To 5 PM Clapping
Air India's Corona Warriors, Who Brought Over A Thousand Home, Face Ostracisation In Housing Societies
As Saudi Grapples With Coronavirus, Crown Prince Has Inflicted Two Self-wounds. Is Country Prepared To Deal With It?
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Odisha's Jagannath Temple's Money Stuck In Yes Bank, People Ask How It Landed There
Show Me A Country That Says 'Everybody Is Welcome': Jaishankar On CAA
Mitchell Starc To Miss Final SA vs AUS ODI To Watch Wife Alyssa Healy In Women's T20 World Cup Final