Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Malvika Raaj Opens Up On Training In Combat Action For 'Squad'

Actress Malvika Raaj trained for six months to get combat action and self defense correct for her upcoming film 'Squad'.

Malvika Raaj Opens Up On Training In Combat Action For 'Squad'
Actress Malvika Raaj. | Instagram

Malvika Raaj Opens Up On Training In Combat Action For 'Squad'
2021-11-02T16:28:38+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 4:28 pm

Actress Malvika Raaj will soon be seen playing the role of a commando and sniper shooter in her upcoming film 'Squad'. After entertaining the audience as young Pooja in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Squad' marks her debut as a leading actress in the film.

The movie, which also marks the debut of Ringzin Dengzonpa, is directed by Nilesh Sahai and tells the story of an Indian girl, who is rescued and brought back home by a team of experts.

Talking about the kind of preparation that went into the film, Raaj says, "We trained with a trainer who came all the way from Poland for six months to teach us combat action, self defense, etc, as it is all very new to me. In addition, we have also been trained to use the sniper, gun. We were trained with proper techniques. I had to ensure that my body language, safety, the correct about of physical distance from the weapon is on point," she says.

Malvika Raaj with action director Kier Beck.

For Raaj, it was important to take each day as it came, to ensure that a hasty approach would not ruin the hardwork that she is putting in.

"I started from A and got to B and then we managed to shoot an entire action film. And I have to give a special mention to our stunt director Kier Beck, who made is all seem easier. For someone who has been associated with 'Mad Max Fury Road', it was absolutely amazing to have him direct us as that made the final result, just as amazing," she says.

