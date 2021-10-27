Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Malvika Raaj To Make Her lead Bollywood Debut With 'Squad'

The actress is remembered for playing young Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Malvika Raaj To Make Her lead Bollywood Debut With 'Squad'
Actress Malvika Raaj played young Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Malvika Raaj To Make Her lead Bollywood Debut With 'Squad'
2021-10-27T17:49:11+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 5:49 pm

Actress Malvika Raaj captured audience's attention when she played the role of young Pooja or Pooh in Karan Johar' 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and now she is all set to make her Bollywood debut as the leading lady. The actress will be making her debut in 'Squad'.

Raaj will be paired alongside Rinzing Denzonpa, son of veteran actor Danny Denzonpa.

The actress will be seen doing high octane scenes in the film, directed by Nilesh Sahay.

 
 
 
Talking about her her film, Malvika says she is super excited about the story.

"I am really excited for the the film to reach the audience. The film revolves around a little Indian girl, who we rescue and bring back to our country amid all odds,"says the actress.

Revealing the details of her character, she says, "My character in the film is a sniper shooter. All I can say is that my character is very sharp but also a lot of fun! She lives life on the edge and can handle tough situations with a lot of ease.

Talking about her experience, she says, "It was so amazing shooting for this film. Its edgy, thrilling and entertaining all at the same time. We have shot at some great yet challenging locations, which add to the whole look of the film."

The movie will release on November 12 on Zee5.

