Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Malvika Raaj: Aryan Khan Is Going Through A Lot; Shah Rukh Khan Is The Most Charming Human Being

Actress Malvika Raaj, who co-starred with actor Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, speaks up about his son Aryan Khan going through a lot of troubles. She also talks about her debut film as lead actress, ‘Squad’.

Malvika Raaj: Aryan Khan Is Going Through A Lot; Shah Rukh Khan Is The Most Charming Human Being
Malvika Raaj | instagram.com/malvikaraaj

Trending

Malvika Raaj: Aryan Khan Is Going Through A Lot; Shah Rukh Khan Is The Most Charming Human Being
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T01:26:54+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 1:26 am

Actress Malvika Raaj made her film debut with actor Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ as a child artiste. She is now all grown up and making her debut in films as a lead actress with ‘Squad’. The film also stars actor Rinzing Denzongpa and actress Pooja Batra. Filmmaker Nilesh Sahay has written, directed and produced the film.

In a heartfelt chat with Outlook, Malvika Raaj speaks up about how Shah Rukh Khan is as a co-star, how she feels he is going through a lot of troubles because of his son Aryan Khan’s court case, why she was away from films after ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ and her upcoming debut film ‘Squad’. Excerpts from the candid conversation:

How did the film ‘Squad’ come to you?

Nilesh Sahay, our director, heard of me through a common source and saw my pictures on social media. We had a meeting. I auditioned for the same and bagged the role.

You must have been getting acting offers all these years. What made you say yes to ‘Squad’?

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

I always wanted to debut with something different. In ‘Squad’ I’m doing high-octane action stunts all by myself. The full process was very intriguing and it was something which I just couldn’t say no to.

You did ‘K3G’ and now are coming as a lead actress. What have you been doing or learning all these years?

Post ‘K3G’, my parents wanted me to complete my education. But my passion has always been films. So, I started training for my first love (acting) and also did a lot of runway modelling in the process and now finally my movie is releasing. Yay!

How is Shah Rukh Khan as a co-star? Any striking memories which you have of his…

He is the most charming human being on this planet. He is so grounded and he knows how to respect everyone on set. That’s one thing I have learned from him. No matter how big of a superstar you are, you always respect people around you with zero arrogance.

Do you feel he is being unnecessarily harassed with a court case on his son?

Yes, 100 per cent. I feel Aryan (Khan) is going through a lot more than what he should have. I can’t even imagine how stressful the full family would be.

A message for SRK…

It’s just a bad phase, and this too shall pass. I really pray it passes very soon. Stay strong.

Tags

Prateek Sur Shah Rukh Khan Malvika Raj Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 13' Star Himanshi Khurrana Is 'Glad' To See Sidharth Shukla's Mother Supporting Shehnaaz Gill

'Bigg Boss 13' Star Himanshi Khurrana Is 'Glad' To See Sidharth Shukla's Mother Supporting Shehnaaz Gill

Billy Murray Confirms Role In Marvel Cinematic Universe

'It Is Very Sad' : Hrithik Roshan On Aryan Khan

Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Reports

Esha Gupta Stormed Out Of A Film Set After The Director Abused Her

Ieshaan Sehgaal Says He Has Been Wrongfully Portrayed By Rajiv Adatia; Says He Is A Straight Man

Nitu Chandra: After ‘Never Back Down – Revolt’, I Have Two More Hollywood Projects

Fans Can't Keep Calm As Rajinikanth Slays In The Trailer Of 'Annaatthe', Thalaivaa Style

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Quashes Rumours Of Her December Wedding To Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif Quashes Rumours Of Her December Wedding To Vicky Kaushal

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Hearing Of Bail Petition To Resume Today

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Hearing Of Bail Petition To Resume Today

Malvika Raaj To Make Her lead Bollywood Debut With 'Squad'

Malvika Raaj To Make Her lead Bollywood Debut With 'Squad'

Janhvi Kapoor Heartbroken After The Derailment Of ‘Takht’ And ‘Dostana 2’

Janhvi Kapoor Heartbroken After The Derailment Of ‘Takht’ And ‘Dostana 2’

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Who Is KP Gosavi? NCB's Absconding 'Witness' Detained In Pune

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Who Is KP Gosavi? NCB's Absconding 'Witness' Detained In Pune

Outlook Web Desk / Gosavi, said to be a 'private investigator' whose selfies with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan went viral after the NCB arrested him on October 2, had been on the run.

Haryana: 3 Women Farmers Returning From Protest Killed After Truck Hits Them At Tikri

Haryana: 3 Women Farmers Returning From Protest Killed After Truck Hits Them At Tikri

Outlook Web Desk / The accident, which also left two women injured, took place when the women were waiting for an autorickshaw to go to Bahadurgarh railway station after attending the farmers' protest.

IPL: Sourav Ganguly Steps Down As ATKMB Director

IPL: Sourav Ganguly Steps Down As ATKMB Director

Soumitra Bose / ATK Mohun Bagan is owned by Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group, which will now own an IPL team based out of Lucknow.

Explainer | Why India Celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week Every Year

Explainer | Why India Celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week Every Year

Outlook Web Desk / This year, the theme of the Vigilance Week celebrations is 'Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity'.

Advertisement