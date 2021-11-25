Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Mahima Makwana On Her TV Journey And It's Contribution For Building Confidence For Her Debut Film

Debutante Mahima Makwana gets nostalgic about her Television journey, its contribution to her career and she extends a note of self-reflection for the same.

Mahima Makwana On Her TV Journey And It's Contribution For Building Confidence For Her Debut Film
Actress Mahima Makwama candidly talks about her TV journey | instagram/mahima_makwana

Trending

Mahima Makwana On Her TV Journey And It's Contribution For Building Confidence For Her Debut Film
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T18:17:47+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 6:17 pm

'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke' fame TV actress Mahima Makwana, says her years on television gave her the confidence to nail her debut role in the Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma film 'Antim'.

Starting out with smaller roles on soaps like 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', the Mumbai-born actor got her breakthrough with the 2012 drama 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke'.

''My experience on TV helped me tremendously in 'Antim'. I surprised myself here with the confidence I showed and I owe that to TV. There are some people who degrade TV, its reach and have labelled TV actors as people who can't make it to the big screen, but that's not true.

"We go through extreme challenges to shoot for TV, long hours, we don't have time to prep, and are given scripts at the last minute. It is a delivery based medium. Working on TV, all those challenging years, widened my horizon and contributed to my performance in the film," she said.

Makwana has been auditioning since she was nine years old. The actor said she must have given at least 500 screen tests before she bagged her TV show in 2012.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

'Antim' also came to her through an audition call by the film's director, Mahesh Manjrekar.

In 'Antim', Makwana saw the opportunity to break free from the set pattern of TV, which she was slowly getting into.

"While I was doing TV, I realised that it was time for me to break the pattern and challenge myself as an actor. Sometimes on TV, you have to get out of your comfort zone, see what others are doing and keep pushing yourself. There is no other way to grow," she added.

Makwana features in the film as Manda- a headstrong, fearless tea seller.

The film is essentially a star vehicle for Khan, which features a faceoff between his character of a cop and Sharma's gangster. But Makwana said Manda is not relegated to the background.

"We have a lot happening on the forefront, Salman sir, Aayush, but there is this one girl, who is liberating, has her own voice. You will see my character arc even in the limited scenes she has. She is vulnerable, strong and determined.

"My character adds value to the film. She is not just someone who is there for the sake of it. I know there is a perception that an actor's value is determined by the length of his or her part.. But I didn't give much attention to how much I would stand out, or how to outshine... It was just the opportunity to make the best out of my part," she added.

The film is set to release theatrically on Friday. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Aayush Sharma Mahesh Manjrekar Mumbai India Bollywood Television show Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

BLACKPINK Star Lisa Tests Positive For Covid-19, Confirms Record Label YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK Star Lisa Tests Positive For Covid-19, Confirms Record Label YG Entertainment

Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Seal It With A Kiss In The City Of Love

Tara Sutaria Reveals How She And Ahan Shetty Shot Kissing Scenes In 'Tadap'

Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' Now Streaming On OTT

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Take A Break From Shooting To Enjoy AP Dhillon's Concert In Gurgaon

'Bob Biswas': Abhishek Bachchan Doesn't Want Dad Amitabh Bachchan's 'Hopes To Come Crashing Down'

John Abraham Gets Emotional As He Recalls Visiting Amitabh Bachchan's Home

Aanand L Rai Opens Up On Sara Ali Khan's Age Contrast With 'Atrangi Re' Co-Stars Akshay Kumar And Dhanush

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Aarya 2' Trailer: Sushmita Sen Is Back To Fight For Her Family Once Again

'Aarya 2' Trailer: Sushmita Sen Is Back To Fight For Her Family Once Again

NFT Is Collins Dictionary's Word Of Year: Why Digital Art Saw 'Meteoric' Rise In 2021

NFT Is Collins Dictionary's Word Of Year: Why Digital Art Saw 'Meteoric' Rise In 2021

Bharti Singh's Candid Take On Her Latest YouTube Show: 'The Indian Game Show'

Bharti Singh's Candid Take On Her Latest YouTube Show: 'The Indian Game Show'

Salman Khan Shares A Family Portrait On Father Salim Khan's Birthday

Salman Khan Shares A Family Portrait On Father Salim Khan's Birthday

Read More from Outlook

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Neeraj Thakur / On November 13, PM Modi had chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies, with most news organisations reporting that the government was worried about cryptocurrencies being used to fund terror and illegal activities.

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Along with former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, Goa Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi and Goa Congress secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik also joined the TMC.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

Koushik Paul / India fought back to reach 258/4 in 84 overs when bad light stopped play on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccinations but administering the second dose has proved tricky with winter setting in the mountain state.

Advertisement