Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Mahika Sharma: I Could Fight Covid 19 Because Of Ayurveda

Actress Mahika Sharma hails the benefits of Ayurveda and believes that its benefits should be discussed more often.

Actress Mahika Sharma.

2021-11-02T23:03:26+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 11:03 pm

Actress Mahika Sharma credits Ayurveda for saving her life when she contracted Covid 19 earlier this year. She says that she could gain back the strength only because of ayurvedic medicines. 
 
The actress, who has been part of shows such as 'Ramayana', 'Police Factory' and 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir', tells us, "I tested Covid positive a while back and  experienced a very crucial time health-wise. That was the time I started consuming ayurvedic medicines and as a miracle I really recovered with time. I owe my life to ayurveda as I could battle Covid 19 properly because of it."
 
As the country celebrated Dhanteras and Ayurveda Day on November 2 this year, Sharma believes merging the two days is a good idea. 
 
She explains the reason behind it.
 
"On Dhanteras, we also worship Lord Dhanvantari, who is considered the God of Ayurveda, for imparting the wisdom of Ayurveda to mankind to help them rid themselves of the suffering or any disease. It's very important to laud the importance of Ayurveda as it is already helping us to fight the COVID-19. Actually it was life saving during the pandemic," she says. 

Yashika Mathur Mumbai Art & Entertainment
