Mahika Sharma: I Could Fight Covid 19 Because Of Ayurveda

Actress Mahika Sharma hails the benefits of Ayurveda and believes that its benefits should be discussed more often.
Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate reconstruction projects worth Rs 400 crore during his visit.
Seema Guha / India believes that a confident Pakistan taking advantage of the India- China standoff in Ladakh has decided to "open the terror tap" in the valley, sources tell Outlook.
Priya Nagi / Mithali Raj is the first woman cricketer to get the Khel Ratna Award. The Test and ODI team captain has dedicated the national award to her family, especially her dad and mum.
Outlook Web Desk / The state’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, announced that the petrol will now cost Rs 95.90 per litre and diesel Rs 81.5 per litre in Karnataka.