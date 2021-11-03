Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Release Postponed to April 1

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu announced the release date of his upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' on Wednesday. The star took to social media to inform fans that the film will be releasing on April 1, 2022.

Earlier, Sarkaru Vaari Paata' was scheduled to be a Makar Sankranthi release and release in theatres on January 13, 2022. Now, the film will be a Ugadi release. While there is no clarification behind what has caused the delay of the film, the film will now be enjoying a larger window at the box office.

The movie has completed its Spain shooting schedule and will finish the remaining portions in India. Directed by Parasuram, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' stars actress Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady in the film.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

Music composer Thaman SS renders sound tracks for the film, while R Madhi is the cinematographer. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is art director.