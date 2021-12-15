Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Mahesh Babu Recovering Well After Undergoing Knee Surgery In Spain

The actor, according to reports, sustained an injury earlier but continued shooting for his films.

Mahesh Babu Recovering Well After Undergoing Knee Surgery In Spain
Mahesh Babu undergoes Knee surgery. | Instagram/ @urstrulymahesh

Trending

Mahesh Babu Recovering Well After Undergoing Knee Surgery In Spain
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T16:29:52+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 4:29 pm

On Tuesday, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu underwent knee surgery in Spain. He has been suffering from knee discomfort for some time and chose to get surgery on the advice of specialists. According to reports, the actor is doing well following surgery.

On Monday evening, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodhkar were seen leaving the city.

According to a report by ETimes, a source close to Mahesh Babu, said, "A minor knee surgery was scheduled on Tuesday and Mahesh Babu is recovering well. He is currently resting in Dubai after a successful surgery."

Mahesh Babu got the knee injury while shooting for an action sequence for his 2017 spy-thriller 'SPYder.' He was supposed to undergo the surgery last year, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 and his hectic work commitments.

The actor will soon be seen in an upcoming entertainer, 'Sarkaru Vari Paata.' The film, directed by Parusuram Petla, features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Mahesh Babu will be seen in an all-new avatar, sporting long hair, in the film that is slated to hit screens on April 1, 2022.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

After wrapping up 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' Mahesh will join Trivikram for an upcoming project that also stars Pooja Hegde.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mahesh Babu Chennai Tolly­wood Actor/Actress Movies Injury Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': First Reviews Call It The Best Spidey Movie Till Date

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': First Reviews Call It The Best Spidey Movie Till Date

Kapil Dev On Ranveer Singh's '83': I'm Very Emotional After Watching The Trailer

Aryan Khan Bail Conditions Modified; Bombay HC Grants Exemption From Weekly Attendance

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Wish Each Other One Month Wedding Anniversary On Instagram

John Abraham Seen As Super Soldier In 'Attack' Teaser; Jacqueline and Rakul Preet Make an appearance

Ankita Lokhande Calls Herself Mrs. Jain, Posts Adorable Photos From Wedding With Vicky Jain

Watch: Katrina Kaif Smiles After Paparazzi Ask Vicky Kaushal 'How's The Josh'

Aamir Khan Travels To 100 Locations In 200 Days For Shooting ' Laal Singh Chaddha'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan Not Allowing Anyone To Enter Her Room After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Kareena Kapoor Khan Not Allowing Anyone To Enter Her Room After Testing Positive For Covid-19

When Priyanka Chopra Was Floored By Keanu Reeves' Kindness During 'The Matrix Resurrections' Shoot

When Priyanka Chopra Was Floored By Keanu Reeves' Kindness During 'The Matrix Resurrections' Shoot

Aftab Shivdasani: Want To Do More Work, But Don’t Want To Compromise On My Standards

Aftab Shivdasani: Want To Do More Work, But Don’t Want To Compromise On My Standards

Ram Madhvani: I Have 22 Scripts That Have Not Yet Been Filmed

Ram Madhvani: I Have 22 Scripts That Have Not Yet Been Filmed

Read More from Outlook

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Durga Puja was particularly praised for its all-inclusive approach cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata.

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming Test series in South Africa but Rohit Sharma will be the full-time captain in the ODIs. Rohit will not be playing in the Tests.

Leena Nair Follows 'Mentor' Nooyi's Path, Becomes CEO Of Chanel

Leena Nair Follows 'Mentor' Nooyi's Path, Becomes CEO Of Chanel

Outlook Web Desk / British-Indian Leena Nair became the global CEO of French luxury fashion brand Chanel after her 30-year career at Unilever. Here's a look at Nair and other Indians working as CEOs of global platforms.

Advertisement