Madonna Regrets Rejecting Roles In ‘Batman Returns’ And ‘The Matrix’

Grammy award winning singer Madonna has revealed that she regrets not taking up the roles that were offered to her in ‘Batman Returns’ and ‘The Matrix’ film franchise.

While making an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' this week, the 63-year-old singer talked about three movie roles that she has turned down and revealed regretting letting go off two of those opportunities.

Talking to Fallon, Madonna revealed that she was offered the part of Catwoman in ‘Batman Returns’, which ended up going to Michelle Pfeiffer. “I saw them both and I regret that I turned down Catwoman, that was pretty fierce,” she said.

Discussing more on the subject, Madonna said that she also got offered ‘Showgirls’ but didn’t regret turning it down in retrospect. Madonna then brought up another movie she passed on that nobody ever knew about.

Revealing that she was offered a role in Keanu Reeves starrer ‘The Matrix’, Madonna expressed that she really regretted not being a part of the film. “Can you believe that? That’s like one of the best movies ever made. A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.

In other news, back in May, the singer opened up about turning 60 and fighting ageism. While chatting with British Vogue, the singer said: "People have always been trying to silence me for one reason or another, whether it's that 'I'm not pretty enough', 'I don't sing well enough', 'I'm not talented enough', 'I'm not married enough', and now it's that 'I'm not young enough'," said Madonna, who broke into the music scene in 1982.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)