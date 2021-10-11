Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Madonna Regrets Rejecting Roles In ‘Batman Returns’ And ‘The Matrix’

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, the 63-year-old singer talked about three movie roles that she has turned down and revealed regretting letting go off two of those opportunities.

Madonna Regrets Rejecting Roles In ‘Batman Returns’ And ‘The Matrix’
Madonna has revealed she rejected the part of Catwoman in 'Batman Returns' and a role in 'The Matrix' | Source: Instagram

Trending

Madonna Regrets Rejecting Roles In ‘Batman Returns’ And ‘The Matrix’
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T10:10:16+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 10:10 am

Grammy award winning singer Madonna has revealed that she regrets not taking up the roles that were offered to her in ‘Batman Returns’ and ‘The Matrix’ film franchise.

While making an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' this week, the 63-year-old singer talked about three movie roles that she has turned down and revealed regretting letting go off two of those opportunities.

Talking to Fallon, Madonna revealed that she was offered the part of Catwoman in ‘Batman Returns’, which ended up going to Michelle Pfeiffer. “I saw them both and I regret that I turned down Catwoman, that was pretty fierce,” she said.

Discussing more on the subject, Madonna said that she also got offered ‘Showgirls’ but didn’t regret turning it down in retrospect.  Madonna then brought up another movie she passed on that nobody ever knew about.

Revealing that she was offered a role in Keanu Reeves starrer ‘The Matrix’, Madonna expressed that she really regretted not being a part of the film. “Can you believe that? That’s like one of the best movies ever made. A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

In other news, back in May, the singer opened up about turning 60 and fighting ageism. While chatting with British Vogue, the singer said: "People have always been trying to silence me for one reason or another, whether it's that 'I'm not pretty enough', 'I don't sing well enough', 'I'm not talented enough', 'I'm not married enough', and now it's that 'I'm not young enough'," said Madonna, who broke into the music scene in 1982.  

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Madonna Keanu Reeves Los Angeles Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Big B Owes It To Many A Helping Hand, And Jaya Bachchan Is Just One Of Them!

Big B Owes It To Many A Helping Hand, And Jaya Bachchan Is Just One Of Them!

Sahil Shroff Eliminated From ‘Bigg Boss 15’; Says, “Most People There Are TV Faces, Which Was A Disadvantage For Me”

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Celebrates Navratri With Housemates

More Support For SRK After Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani Slam Byjus For Pausing Ads Featuring The Actor

Swara Bhasker Files Police Complaint After Receiving 'Objectionable Comments' On Social Media

A Sneak Peek At Gaurav Gupta’s Collection That Took Birth In The Ocean

Tahira Kashyap Hospitalised For 2 Days In The ICU After Having Bitter Bottle Gourd Juice

Has 'Aaj Khush To Bohot Hoge Tum?' Become Repetitive? Here Are Big B's Five Lesser Popular Punch Lines

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Payal Jain’s ‘Earth Song’ Collection Is A Message For The Fast Vanishing Forests And Wild Life

Payal Jain’s ‘Earth Song’ Collection Is A Message For The Fast Vanishing Forests And Wild Life

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Make Their Relationship Insta Official

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Make Their Relationship Insta Official

Mile Sur Mera Tumhara

Mile Sur Mera Tumhara

Book Review | Women Who Wear Only Themselves: Conversations With Four Travellers On Sacred Journeys

Book Review | Women Who Wear Only Themselves: Conversations With Four Travellers On Sacred Journeys

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Outlook Web Desk / The shutdown has been called by the three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

Seema Guha / In recent months, China has tried to rattle Taipei by constantly sending fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defence zone.

MS Dhoni Says What Worked For Him After CSK Enter IPL 2021 Final

MS Dhoni Says What Worked For Him After CSK Enter IPL 2021 Final

PTI / Chennai Super Kings produced a vintage performance to beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021.

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After Targeted Attacks On Civilians

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After Targeted Attacks On Civilians

Naseer A Ganai / Most of the people detained are having cases of stone-throwing against them or they were affiliated with some proscribed separatist organisations.

Advertisement