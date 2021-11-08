Madhuri Dixit Is A Proud Mother, Shares Son Ryan's Noble Deed

Actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene’s younger son Ryan donated his hair to the Cancer Society on National Cancer Awareness Day observed on November 7.

Calling her 16-year-old son a “hero”, the 'Proud' parent shared a video on Instagram in which Ryan can be seen getting a haircut at a salon.

Along with the video, the actor also stated how her son decided to donate his hair to cancer patients; and further mentioned that according to guidelines, it took him almost two years to grow the required length of hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)



Ryan's noble act of helping cancer patients has garnered praise on the Internet from Dixit's friends and fans. Such a beautiful thought...Bless him," wrote Shilpa Shetty in the comments while filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan commented: "How extremely sensitive and kind."

A user commented, "Such a proud moment as a parent, lots of love to you and your family...stay Blessed you all."

Actress Madhuri Dixit married doctor Sriram Nene on October 17, 1999. The couple welcomed son Arin, who is now 18, on March 17, 2003. Ryan was born in March 2005.

The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's 'Kalank', in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt.