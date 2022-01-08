Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Madhur Bhandarkar, Trisha Krishnan And SS Thaman Test Positive For Covid-19

Several celebrities including Bollywood Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Tollywood music composer SS Thaman and actress Trisha Krishnan have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Music composer S.S Thaman, actress Trisha Krishnan and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar test positive for covid-19 and inform fans and wel wishers about the same. | Instagram/@imbhandarkar, @musicthamann, @trishakrishnan

2022-01-08T21:56:01+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 9:56 pm

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has tested positive for Covid-19, he revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday afternoon. In his statement, the 53-year-old filmmaker said he is experiencing mild symptoms and has isolated himself. "I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself," he wrote. He added in his statement, "Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols."

Read Madhur Bhandarkar's statement here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar)

Bhandarkar is the latest Bollywood celeb to have contracted the virus. Other celebs who have tested positive for Covid-19. 

Recently, several Bollywood celebrities tested positive for the virus. The list  includes actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, actresses Mithila Palkar,Mrunal Thakur,  Swara Bhasker, music composer Vishal Dadlani, producer Ekta Kapoor, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani. Earlier this week, a staff member at actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow tested positive for the virus.

Actress Trisha Krishnan shared a massive health update on the social media. The actress took to Twitter and confirmed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 sometime before New Year. However, she further added that although she suffered from all the symptoms, she is now recovering from the virus. Krishnan also penned a detailed note on her Twitter handle  regarding the same.

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

In a Twitter post, she wrote:  

