Madhur Bhandarkar, Trisha Krishnan And SS Thaman Test Positive For Covid-19

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has tested positive for Covid-19, he revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday afternoon. In his statement, the 53-year-old filmmaker said he is experiencing mild symptoms and has isolated himself. "I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself," he wrote. He added in his statement, "Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols."

Read Madhur Bhandarkar's statement here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar)

Bhandarkar is the latest Bollywood celeb to have contracted the virus. Other celebs who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Recently, several Bollywood celebrities tested positive for the virus. The list includes actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, actresses Mithila Palkar,Mrunal Thakur, Swara Bhasker, music composer Vishal Dadlani, producer Ekta Kapoor, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani. Earlier this week, a staff member at actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow tested positive for the virus.

Actress Trisha Krishnan shared a massive health update on the social media. The actress took to Twitter and confirmed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 sometime before New Year. However, she further added that although she suffered from all the symptoms, she is now recovering from the virus. Krishnan also penned a detailed note on her Twitter handle regarding the same.

In a Twitter post, she wrote:

On the work front, the actress will next be a part of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s historical drama 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Besides Krishnan, the film also stars actresses Aishwarya Rai, actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore and actress Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Music Drector SS Thaman too, has tested positive for Covid-19. Thaman himself confirmed the news on his social media handle. He wrote a post on Twitter, informing his fans about his health.