Made The Character My Own, Added My Own Touch To It: Parineeti Chopra On 'The Girl On The Train'

I am aware of the comparisons that shall be made with the original film, said Actor Parineeti Chopra as she braces herself for her upcoming film "The Girl on The Train" which is a remake of a Hollywood film, starring Emily Blunt.

Written by Paula Hawkins, the 2016 original film was based on the bestselling novel of the same title which encircles around the life of Rachel, an alcoholic divorcee and how she gets entangled in the investigation of a missing woman.

Chopra added that she took up the challenge of being a part of the Hindi remake and has restricted herself with giving her best performance.

"I didn’t approach GOTT with the apprehension of being compared to Emily Blunt. She is a towering actress and I knew that since I was doing the official Indian remake, comparisons were bound to happen. Actually, I relished the challenge to deliver this role at par with the earlier film,” Chopra said in a statement.

The 32-year-old actor said she came up with her own performance as she brought her own uniqueness and style to play the lead role of Meera Kapoor.

"I have approached my role without the baggage of what I saw Emily do. I made the character my own and I was clear that I wanted to add my own touch to the role," she said.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari.

Chopra said she is happy with the response from fans and her industry peers to the trailer of "The Girl On The Train", which was unveiled recently.

"I’m humbled with the love that people have poured in for my acting in TGOTT. It seems to have lived up to the expectation of the English film. I cannot wait for people to see our version. I can guarantee them that they will thoroughly enjoy this edge of the seat thriller when the film releases," she said.

"The Girl on The Train", produced by Reliance Entertainment, is set to release on Netflix on February 26.

With PTI Inputs

