Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Lovebirds Ieshaan Sehgaal And Miesha Iyer Evicted From Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Host Salman Khan has announced the eviction of contestants Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer from the ‘BB 15’ house during his two Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Salman Khan, Ieshaan Sehgaal And Miesha Iyer | Instagram

outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T10:05:31+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 10:05 am

Contestant Miesha Iyer was evicted from the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ this Saturday. While it didn’t come as a shock to many as host Salman Khan had been telling her to up her game for the past two weeks. After her eviction, it was a gloomy environment inside the house, especially for her boyfriend Ieshaan Sehgaal. But, relieving him of his pain, Salman Khan announced on Sunday, that even Ieshaan Sehgaal was also voted out of the show.

Announcing the eviction, Salman Khan went on to tell Ieshaan Sehgaal that he can “go to Miesha (Iyer) now."

Salman Khan began the Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday by asking Ieshaan Sehgaal about his feelings since Miesha Iyer’s eviction from the show on Saturday. “Sir, I am not feeling good at all. How can I? I was closest to her in the house. She is now out of the house,” Ieshaan Sehgaal had said.

Salman Khan then told him in a strict voice, “Kya expect kar rahe the Ieshaan, kaun jaega? Pichle do hafto se samjha raha tha mai ki aaplog kuch nahi kar rahe. Abhi romance ke bal ke upar to nahi chalta na ye show bhai? Wo added hota hai. Ye bhi nahi ke aap logo ke romance me kuch aisa fun tha (What were you even expecting, Ieshaan? Who would be voted out? I have been telling you guys for the past two weeks that you guys are not doing anything inside the house. This show doesn’t run on romance. Not that there was much fun in your romance even). You were not mixing with anyone.”

Salman Khan went on to also tell the other contestants, “I would like to remind you all that we do not add romantic angles or create fights inside the house. If Tejasswi Prakash has a problem with Shamita Shetty, that is her problem, not ours. If you are having an affair with Shamita, that, too, is yours. We are not having an affair with Shamita. Nobody is dictating terms to you guys, that is on your own. You stay in the house, impress the audience and one of you will win the trophy. Did we ask Miesha and Ieshaan to get it on their own. All these are useless. We do not control what you do, how you do it, what you say. This is your show, if it works, you get the credit. If it does not, you get the blame as well. Why do you blame the creative team? The team gives you tasks and rules, not scripts. We do not have a VFX shop here that we'll show something different from what you actually did.”

In a press statement, talking about his eviction from the show, Ieshaan Sehgaal said, “This has been quite a journey. I can’t express how disappointed I feel now that I can’t go any further. But I’m taking away some important lessons that I’ve learned on my journey and beautiful memories with my friends. I also know now what it feels like to fall in love.”

Miesha Iyer had also said after her elimination, “With a really heavy heart, I bid goodbye to ‘Bigg Boss’. I have lived some of the most amazing moments of my life in this house and I can’t believe it has come to an end so soon. But there is a lot to look forward to; I have made special friends on this journey. I couldn’t be more grateful to find my special one. My dream of winning the title is gone, but the friendships I have been blessed with will always remain.”

