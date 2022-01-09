Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Love Story: That's How We Date

As minutes passed, I was getting piqued, how difficult is it to manage time, that too on your beloved’s birthday. I was fuming when suddenly the bell rang. It was the delivery guy, he said...

Shutterstock

2022-01-09T13:27:14+05:30
Namita Das

Namita Das

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 1:27 pm

“Why aren’t you taking my call?” I said.

“Honey, it's bad coverage I am stuck outside, will talk to you at home.”

“Come on! You are going to be late for my birthday dinner, at least not today.”

“Sorry Honey was just craving some butter chicken and my favourite restaurant is not accepting online orders. I will make it in time, don’t worry.”

“I already ordered noodles and it will be here anytime, you are so damn late. Annoying as usual.”

“Please, don’t be upset, your food and lover will be home at the same time. Trust me,” and the call was hung up.

As minutes passed, I was getting piqued, how difficult is it to manage time, that too on your beloved’s birthday. I was fuming when suddenly the bell rang. It was the delivery guy, “Your food is here. Have a happy meal.”

I collected the boxes and kept them on the table angrily, but my exasperation vanished in seconds as I heard the call ringing.

“Happy Birthday, Sweetheart! See, didn’t I tell you; your food and your lover will be home at the same time. Let’s celebrate.”

I could see the butter chicken unboxing at the other end.

It’s been five years and our birthdays are the same every year, dinner dating on a call. It’s a long-distance relationship but our hearts come closer each passing moment.

Namita Das New Delhi Love Affair Digital Dating Art & Entertainment
