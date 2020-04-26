Lockdown Recipe: Hotpot With Toasties

Here's a veggie-packed, nutritious recipe to beat the lockdown blues: 'Hotpot with Toasties' by Gautam Mehrishi, Executive Chef of Renaissance, Mumbai
Chef’s voice: A simple dish with basic seasonal ingredients and most importantly local.
Ingredients:
2 boiled sweet potatoes
3 boiled potatoes
2 radishes
2 carrots
3 medium onions
olive oil
2 tsp chopped garlic
1 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp allspice powder
½ cup barley
6 tsp butter
½ cup vegetable stock
8 tsp tomato puree
2 tbsp chopped onion
1 tsp black peppercorns
2 sticks cinnamon
6 button chillies
2 slices of bread
2 tsp jam
¼ block cheese
Method:
Cut 2 boiled sweet potatoes in long wedges and cut 3 boiled potatoes in round slices.
Take 2 radishes and 2 carrots and cut them in slant slices.
Take 3 medium onions and cut them in rings. In a baking dish, brush olive oil, sprinkle 2 tsp of chopped garlic in the base of the dish.
Add 1 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp allspice powder and mix.
Now line in all veggies starting with sweet potatoes wedges, carrot slices, potato slices, radish slices and onion slices.
Add ½ cup barley and 6 tsp butter as dollops over the veggies pour in ½ cup vegetable stock and drizzle 8 tsp tomato puree.
Sprinkle 2 tbsp chopped onion, 1 tsp black peppercorns.
Place 2 sticks of cinnamon and 6 button chillies on top and pour olive oil over.
Bake the hotpot at 100-120 degrees for 30-35 minutes.
For toasties: Take 2 slices of bread, apply a layer of butter and jam over them, grate some cheese over and press the cheese on the bread slice using a palette knife.
On a tawa, heat butter and toast the slices of bread face down.
Place a few pak choi baby greens on the hotpot and cut the toasties with a bread cutter or knife.
Serve the hotpot with toasties.
Spray olive oil before serving.
For more lockdown recipes, click here.
