Lockdown Recipe: Hotpot With Toasties

Here's a veggie-packed, nutritious recipe to beat the lockdown blues: 'Hotpot with Toasties' by Gautam Mehrishi, Executive Chef of Renaissance, Mumbai

Chef’s voice: A simple dish with basic seasonal ingredients and most importantly local.

Ingredients:

2 boiled sweet potatoes

3 boiled potatoes

2 radishes

2 carrots

3 medium onions

olive oil

2 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp allspice powder

½ cup barley

6 tsp butter

½ cup vegetable stock

8 tsp tomato puree

2 tbsp chopped onion

1 tsp black peppercorns

2 sticks cinnamon

6 button chillies

2 slices of bread

2 tsp jam

¼ block cheese

Method:

Cut 2 boiled sweet potatoes in long wedges and cut 3 boiled potatoes in round slices.

Take 2 radishes and 2 carrots and cut them in slant slices.

Take 3 medium onions and cut them in rings. In a baking dish, brush olive oil, sprinkle 2 tsp of chopped garlic in the base of the dish.

Add 1 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp allspice powder and mix.

Now line in all veggies starting with sweet potatoes wedges, carrot slices, potato slices, radish slices and onion slices.

Add ½ cup barley and 6 tsp butter as dollops over the veggies pour in ½ cup vegetable stock and drizzle 8 tsp tomato puree.

Sprinkle 2 tbsp chopped onion, 1 tsp black peppercorns.

Place 2 sticks of cinnamon and 6 button chillies on top and pour olive oil over.

Bake the hotpot at 100-120 degrees for 30-35 minutes.

For toasties: Take 2 slices of bread, apply a layer of butter and jam over them, grate some cheese over and press the cheese on the bread slice using a palette knife.

On a tawa, heat butter and toast the slices of bread face down.

Place a few pak choi baby greens on the hotpot and cut the toasties with a bread cutter or knife.

Serve the hotpot with toasties.

Spray olive oil before serving.

