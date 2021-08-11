Actors Suraj Sharma, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran have signed on to feature in ‘How I Met Your Father’. The upcoming series, which is a spin-off to the popular American sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’, will be headlined by Hilary Duff.

The show that has received a straight-to-series order from Hulu, reported Deadline. The upcoming series will see Duff star as Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor/ Bob Saget's Ted Mosby did in the original.

Created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the story of ‘How I Met Your Father’ starts in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out their identities, aspirations and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps.

Duff also produces the series, which will use a multi- and single-camera approach similar to its predecessor.

(With Inputs From PTI)

