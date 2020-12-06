December 06, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Letitia Wright Deletes Twitter Account After Facing Backlash Over Anti-Vaccine Video

Letitia Wright Deletes Twitter Account After Facing Backlash Over Anti-Vaccine Video

The 'Black Panther' star had shared a video that expressed doubts over Covid-19 vaccines

PTI 06 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Letitia Wright Deletes Twitter Account After Facing Backlash Over Anti-Vaccine Video
Letitia Wright
Twitter: @Bossip
Letitia Wright Deletes Twitter Account After Facing Backlash Over Anti-Vaccine Video
outlookindia.com
2020-12-06T14:05:37+05:30

"Black Panther" star Letitia Wright has deleted her Twitter and Instagram profiles, days after the actor came under fire for sharing a video posted by a coronavirus vaccine sceptic.

The "Small Axe" actor had shared a link to a 70-minute YouTube video which expressed doubts over Covid-19 vaccines that are currently under different trial phases. In the video, "On The Table" host Tomi Arayomi questioned the Covid-19 vaccine candidates, despite admitting he has no medicinal understanding of vaccines, reported Deadline.

Wright received backlash for not only posting the video, but also for defending her decision to share the link."If you don't conform to popular opinions. But ask questions and think for yourself... you get cancelled," Wright said in a now-deleted tweet, which was posted on Friday.

The Guyanese-British actor, best known for playing tech genius Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), later wrote that the aim to share the link was to only raise concerns about what the vaccine might contain. "My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else," she wrote in another tweet, which is now deleted.

Don Cheadle, Wright's "Avengers: Endgame" co-star, said he will take up the matter with her personally after some users tagged him in her posts. Cheadle, who plays James Rhodes aka War Machine in the MCU, also said he will try to "find" Wright's original tweet.

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Veteran Actor Ravi Patwardhan Dies At 84

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI COVID-19 Vaccine Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos