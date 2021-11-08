Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Legal Notice Sent To Mira Nair And Netflix By Shia Personal Law Board For ‘A Suitable Boy’

The All India Shia Personal Law Board has sent a legal notice to filmmaker Mira Nair, Netflix and many others for the portrayal of ‘tazia’ in ‘A Suitable Boy’.

Legal Notice Sent To Mira Nair And Netflix By Shia Personal Law Board For ‘A Suitable Boy’
A Suitable Boy | Instagram

Trending

Legal Notice Sent To Mira Nair And Netflix By Shia Personal Law Board For ‘A Suitable Boy’
outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T12:11:03+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 12:11 pm

The All India Shia Personal Law Board has issued a legal notice to filmmaker Mira Nair, Netflix and others over their portrayal of a 'tazia' in the web series ‘A Suitable Boy’. The notice claims that millions of people's religious sentiments have been hurt badly, and their religious beliefs have been disrespected.

The notice was written by Syed Mohammed Haider Rizvi, the president of the Board's legal cell.

The objection which has been mentioned in the notice is to episode 4 of Season 1. “…at 43:30 minutes…you have desecrated a “Tazia” when you have shown it falling to the ground. This particular scene has not just hurt the sentiments of lakhs of people (belonging to different religions, faiths, beliefs and walks of life) who consider a “ Tazia” to be the most sacrosanct and keep it at the highest pedestal, but has also invoked religious fervour of sorts amongst them,” reads the notice.

“Tazia is a replica of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain … who stared into the eyes of imminent annihilation but refused to bow down to evil and an oppressive ruler Yazid, who in consequence killed him and almost his entire family on the sands of Karbala in Iraq. Imam Hussain, though martyred centuries ago, but his message of peace and humanity still resonates in the hearts and minds of people at large and has been a source of solace and courage during their testing times…,” the notice further stated.

The notice further says that the ‘tazia’ is not just any religious relic, but something so sacred that the whole Taziadar community keeps and guards it with their life until it is laid to rest on the 10th of Moharram or the Chehallum or other days throughout the Muharram mourning period.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

While the notice states that the makers of the show do enjoy the Freedom of Speech and Expression, but it also draws attention to Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code. That section of the IPC reads as, “Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings… Whoever, with the deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of citizens of India, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations or otherwise, insults or attempts to insult the religion or the religious beliefs of that class, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.”

The notice finally calls for deleting the offensive scene from the web series. Not just that, it also demands the issuing of a public apology for depicting the same. “It is needless to say that any act of yours which is contrary to what has been instructed above would invite initiation of criminal proceedings against you inter-alia under section 295 A Indian Penal Code, besides initiating further suitable action against you, at your risks, costs and consequences throughout,” concludes the notice.

The notification was delivered to Mira Nair, the series' director, and her co-director Shimit Amin. Others who have been mentioned in the notice are the producers, Lydia Dean Pilcher and Aradhana Seth, the distributors BBC studio, Vinyard Films, and Netflix, and finally the ministers Anurag Thakur (Information and Broadcasting) and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Minority Affairs).

For the unversed, ‘A Suitable Boy’ is an adaptation of writer Vikram Seth's novel, launched on Netflix on July 26, 2020, in Bengali, Hindi, English, and Urdu. Prior to Netflix, it was released on BBC as well.

‘A Suitable Boy’ also sparked a controversy long before its release when Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had objected to a scene in which two characters kiss inside a temple premise.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mira Nair Mumbai Netflix Bollywood BBC Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kanika Dhillon And Himanshu Sharma Become Proud Parents Of Baby Veer Dhillon Sharma

Kanika Dhillon And Himanshu Sharma Become Proud Parents Of Baby Veer Dhillon Sharma

Lovebirds Ieshaan Sehgaal And Miesha Iyer Evicted From Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Already Had The ‘Roka’ Ceremony During Diwali?

Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ Mints Rs 100 Crores, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryvanshi’ Makes Rs 50 crores In First Two Days

Puneeth Rajkumar's Family Doctor Gets Police Protection

Bhagyashree Explains The Reason Behind Her Decade-Long Hiatus From Acting

Book Review | 'The Nutmeg’s Curse: Parables For A Planet In Crisis' By Amitav Ghosh

Outlook Special | Faded Red: N-Ostalgie for Calcutta’s Communist Past in Berlin

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Priyanka Chopra, Kal Penn Dance To 'Mundian Tu' And Other Desi Hits At Lilly Singh's Diwali Bash

Priyanka Chopra, Kal Penn Dance To 'Mundian Tu' And Other Desi Hits At Lilly Singh's Diwali Bash

Farmers In Punjab Stop Screening Of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi'

Farmers In Punjab Stop Screening Of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi'

Neha Bhasin Says Her Friendship With 'Bigg Boss 15' Contestant Pratik Sehajpal Was 'Real'

Neha Bhasin Says Her Friendship With 'Bigg Boss 15' Contestant Pratik Sehajpal Was 'Real'

Read More from Outlook

Five Years Of Demonetisation: Black Money On Rise Despite Digital Push

Five Years Of Demonetisation: Black Money On Rise Despite Digital Push

Lola Nayar / Five years after demonetisation, though cash usage has declined, it still prevails in property transactions, grocery purchase and payment for services, reveals a national online survey.

LK Advani At 94: All You Need To Know About The BJP Veteran

LK Advani At 94: All You Need To Know About The BJP Veteran

Vikas Pathak / LK Advani's birthday: One of the key builders of the BJP and the one whose Rath Yatra in 1990 turned India into a two-party democracy, his long career is synonymous with that of the BJP.

Why India Failed In T20 World Cup? Bharat Arun Explains

Why India Failed In T20 World Cup? Bharat Arun Explains

PTI / T20 World Cup 2021 will be India bowling coach Bharat Arun's last assignment for India along with Ravi Shastri and other support staff.

Chennai Rains: PM Modi Speaks To CM Stalin, Assures Centre's Support

Chennai Rains: PM Modi Speaks To CM Stalin, Assures Centre's Support

Outlook Web Desk / The heavy rainfall, aided by cyclonic circulation during monsoon, led to inundation of most areas in Chennai on Sunday and opening up of sluice gates of three city reservoirs.

Advertisement