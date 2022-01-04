Krsna To Collaborate With ‘Mexican Koka’ Hitmakers Karan Aujla and Sandeep Rehaan

Popular Delhi-based rapper Krishna Kaul aka Krsna and Punjabi sing are all set to feature in a yet-to-be-titled song, which is produced by ‘Mexico Koka’ fame music producer Sandeep Rehaan. “The song is going to be a banger. It is a unique song which is going to be loved by each and every one, whoever listens to it,” says Rehaan.

While Aujla and Rehaan have had successful collaborations before with songs such as ‘Mexico Koka’, ‘Kya Baat Aa’, ‘Haan Haige Aa’, ‘Chitta Kurta’ and ‘Jhanjar’, among others, this is the first time they will be collaborating with Krsna for the song.

“Working with Sandeep is like home coming, we have worked on numerous projects and many more to come. Working for the first time with Krsna was an amazing experience. He's a gem of a person and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him. I'm fond of his style and he is one of those who has made rap culture popular in India,” says Aujla.

The song, which has been shot in Los Angeles (US), will release soon. "With Karan, we have worked a lot together and it's a very comfortable space. Krsna is a gem of a person and it was really amazing working with him. Shooting in LA was a surreal experience and the song turned out very well,” says Rehaan. "As a producer, it was very tough for us and I am sure for the entire world. Everyone’s business was going down. For a long time, we were unable to shoot music videos. So, Karan used to make songs and write in the studio, which we are now shooting one by one,” he adds.