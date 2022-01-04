Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Krsna To Collaborate With ‘Mexican Koka’ Hitmakers Karan Aujla and Sandeep Rehaan

Music producer Sandeep Rehaan's next song along with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla and rapper Krsna has been shot in Los Angeles.

Krsna To Collaborate With ‘Mexican Koka’ Hitmakers Karan Aujla and Sandeep Rehaan
Rapper Krsna and singer Karan Aujla to collaborate on a song whose title is yet to be revealed. | Instagram/@karanaujla_official

Trending

Krsna To Collaborate With ‘Mexican Koka’ Hitmakers Karan Aujla and Sandeep Rehaan
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T15:02:18+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 3:02 pm

Popular Delhi-based rapper Krishna Kaul aka Krsna and Punjabi sing are all set to feature in a yet-to-be-titled song, which is produced by ‘Mexico Koka’ fame music producer Sandeep Rehaan. “The song is going to be a banger. It is a unique song which is going to be loved by each and every one, whoever listens to it,” says Rehaan.

While Aujla and Rehaan have had successful collaborations before with songs such as ‘Mexico Koka’, ‘Kya Baat Aa’, ‘Haan Haige Aa’, ‘Chitta Kurta’ and ‘Jhanjar’, among others, this is the first time they will be collaborating with Krsna for the song.

 

“Working with Sandeep is like home coming, we have worked on numerous projects and many more to come. Working for the first time with Krsna was an amazing experience. He's a gem of a person and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him. I'm fond of his style and he is one of those who has made rap culture popular in India,” says Aujla.

The song, which has been shot in Los Angeles (US), will release soon. "With Karan, we have worked a lot together and it's a very comfortable space. Krsna is a gem of a person and it was really amazing working with him. Shooting in LA was a surreal experience and the song turned out very well,” says Rehaan. "As a producer, it was very tough for us and I am sure for the entire world. Everyone’s business was going down. For a long time, we were unable to shoot music videos. So, Karan used to make songs and write in the studio, which we are now shooting one by one,” he adds.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

Samarth Goyal Krsna Karan Aujla Sandeep Rehaan Mumbai India Singer Punjabis Rapper Music Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan To Revamp His Digital Series ‘Koki Puchega’?

Kartik Aaryan To Revamp His Digital Series ‘Koki Puchega’?

The Weeknd Shares 'Dawn FM' Trailer With Release Date; Jim Carrey Thrilled To Collaborate

Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Baby Bump With Husband Gautam Kitchlu; See Pic

Inside Picture From AR Rahman’s Daughter, Khatija Rahman's Engagement Ceremony Goes Viral

Sanya Malhotra On Reuniting With Fatima Sana Shaikh In Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'

'RRR' Delay Due To Covid-19 Causes Makers A Loss Of Rs 18 Crore

Katrina Kaif Does A Vibe Check On Brother-In-Law Sunny Kaushal's Instagram Post

Ameesha Patel Talks About Rumours of Her Dating Faisal Patel

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sikandar Kher Set To Star In Film Based On Surrogacy

Sikandar Kher Set To Star In Film Based On Surrogacy

Harry Potter Reunion: A Personal Account Of An Avid Potterhead

Harry Potter Reunion: A Personal Account Of An Avid Potterhead

John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor And Other Celebs Who Have Tested Positive For Covid-19 Recently

John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor And Other Celebs Who Have Tested Positive For Covid-19 Recently

Did You Know? Arjun Kapoor's Acting Debut With Govinda In 'Salaam-E-Ishq' Was Cut From The movie?

Did You Know? Arjun Kapoor's Acting Debut With Govinda In 'Salaam-E-Ishq' Was Cut From The movie?

Read More from Outlook

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Seema Guha / The Maldives has witnessed a battle for influence between India and China. For now, India is in the driver’s seat but will that change in future?

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Tuesday, India reached 85/2 after Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul. South Africa were all out for 229.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement