Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh Roped In Period Saga 'Adipurush', Starring Prabhas, Saif

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh have now be seen alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in period saga "Adipurush", the makers announced on Friday.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the multilingual period saga is an onscreen adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana and features "Baahubali" star as Lord Ram, while Khan will play Lankesh.

"Welcoming @kritisanon and @mesunnysingh to the #Adipurush family," T-Series shared on its official Twitter handle, alongside pictures of Sanon, Singh, Prabhas and Raut.

In a post on her Instagram account, Sanon said she was "proud, honoured ad beyond excited" to board the cast of the movie.

The movie is described as the celebration of "victory of good over evil".

The actor will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bachchan Pandey" and producer Dinesh Vijan' upcoming movie "Mimi".

Singh, best known for his film "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", said he was thrilled to be part of "Adipurush".

"Joining the celebration of good over evil, excited to be a part of the #Adipurush family," he said.

"Adipurush" is a follow up to Raut's blockbuster movie "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", starring Ajay Devgn and Khan, which released last year.

The film, which is currently in the pre-production stage, will go on floors in January 2021.

To be shot in Hindi and Telugu, "Adipurush" will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages.

The film is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

With PTI Inputs

