Kriti Sanon Is Sweating It All Out For ‘Ganapath’

Actress Kriti Sanon is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that her next film, which is an action movie, gets the perfect feel of an actioner. She took to social media to share a couple of pictures and videos while returning from the prep work for ‘Ganapath’.

Sanon recently cast a spell on her fans and audiences with her performance in ‘Mimi’. She is now onto the preparations for her next film, ‘Ganapath’, which will also star actors Tiger Shroff. The two have previously worked in ‘Heropathi’.

Post the ravishing success of Mimi, there's nothing stopping Sanon. The actress has entered the top league of actresses in the country and has no breather. Also, she has seen a surge in the brands collaborating with her and the endorsement shoots coming her way. Alongside all of that, she is prepping for ‘Ganapath’.

Sharing the pics and videos on her Instagram stories, Sanon shared, "Sweaty Morning! #GanapathPrep (sic)." Have a look:

Post this, Sanon has a perfect lineup of films. 'Bhediya', 'Adipurush', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Hum Do Humaare Do' and many other such projects are in the pipeline for her.