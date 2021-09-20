Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Kriti Sanon Is Sweating It All Out For 'Ganapath'

Actress Kriti Sanon is pushing her limits as she preps for her next film opposite actor Tiger Shroff, ‘Ganapath’. She has been sharing images of her working out regularly as part of the physical training for the movie.

Kriti Sanon | Instagram

2021-09-20T17:25:45+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 5:25 pm

Actress Kriti Sanon is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that her next film, which is an action movie, gets the perfect feel of an actioner. She took to social media to share a couple of pictures and videos while returning from the prep work for ‘Ganapath’.

Sanon recently cast a spell on her fans and audiences with her performance in ‘Mimi’. She is now onto the preparations for her next film, ‘Ganapath’, which will also star actors Tiger Shroff. The two have previously worked in ‘Heropathi’.

Post the ravishing success of Mimi, there's nothing stopping Sanon. The actress has entered the top league of actresses in the country and has no breather. Also, she has seen a surge in the brands collaborating with her and the endorsement shoots coming her way. Alongside all of that, she is prepping for ‘Ganapath’.

Sharing the pics and videos on her Instagram stories, Sanon shared, "Sweaty Morning! #GanapathPrep (sic)." Have a look:

Post this, Sanon has a perfect lineup of films. 'Bhediya', 'Adipurush', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Hum Do Humaare Do' and many other such projects are in the pipeline for her.

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

