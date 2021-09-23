Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Kill Bill' Star Uma Thurman Slams Texas Abortion Law As She Shares Her ‘Darkest Secret’; Reveals Going Through Abortion

Uma Thurman wrote against the “horror” of Texas’s new abortion law and called for the ban to be lifted, as she opened up about an abortion she had as a teenager.

'Kill Bill' Star Uma Thurman Slams Texas Abortion Law As She Shares Her ‘Darkest Secret’; Reveals Going Through Abortion
She also said that it was the “darkest secret” in her life, and even though her decision to abort her child led to a lot of “anguish” and “pains” her “even now”, but the decision helped her be on the path to a life “full of joy”.

Trending

'Kill Bill' Star Uma Thurman Slams Texas Abortion Law As She Shares Her ‘Darkest Secret’; Reveals Going Through Abortion
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T10:46:49+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 10:46 am

Hollywood actress Uma Thurman, in an op-ed in Washington Post, has criticised the recently passed anti-abortion law in Texas, US, and also detailed the trauma she went through when she had to undergo an abortion, when she was starting out as an actress in the West.

Thurman recalled being “impregnated by a much older man” while she was in Europe shooting for a film. “I was living out of a suitcase in Europe, far from my family, and about to start a job. I struggled to figure out what to do. I wanted to keep the baby, but how?,” she wrote.

The 51-year-old further wrote that her mother was “gravely ill” and her father, with whom she had “never discussed sex before”, was the one who “soundly corrected” her “childish fantasy of motherhood” as she “weighed answers to their very precise questions”.

“I was just starting out in my career and didn’t have the means to provide a stable home, even for myself. We decided as a family that I couldn’t go through with the pregnancy, and agreed that termination was the right choice. My heart was broken nonetheless,” she wrote.

She also said that it was the “darkest secret” in her life, and even though her decision to abort her child led to a lot of “anguish” and “pains” her “even now”, but the decision helped her be on the path to a life “full of joy”.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

“Choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be,” she wrote.

“I am 51 years old, and I am sharing it with you from the home where I have raised my three children, who are my pride and joy. My life has been extraordinary, at times filled with heartbreak, challenge, loss and fear — just like so many women’s lives — but also marked, like theirs, by courage and compassion. I conceived my beautiful, magical children with men whom I loved and trusted enough to dare to bring a child into this world. I have no regrets for the path I have traveled. I applaud and support women who make a different choice,” she added.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Uma Thurman Europe Hollywood Abortion Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Pulkit Samrat ‘Inspired’ By Body Transformations of Aamir Khan And Farhan Akhtar

Pulkit Samrat ‘Inspired’ By Body Transformations of Aamir Khan And Farhan Akhtar

Watch: Mohanlal Speaks To His Die Hard Fan After Her Call To Meet The Superstar Went Viral

Johnny Depp On Cancel Culture; Says It’s Got ‘Far Out Of Hand’ And ‘No One Is Safe’

Kalpana Lajmi’s Mother Lalitha Lajmi Thanks Alia Bhatt And Aamir Khan For Paying For Her Daughter’s Dialysis

Sidharth Malhotra On His Kissing Scene With Kiara Advani in ‘Shershaah’: Did It 'With Great Difficulty And Forcefully’

‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them’ Makers Announce Third Film's Title And Release Date

Shikha Talsania: Due To OTT, The Collective Consciousness Of Us As Viewers And Creators Has Changed

Criminal Complaint Filed Against Javed Akhtar For Linking RSS To Taliban

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Bashes Alia Bhatt’s Bridal Ad; Says, 'Stop Mocking Hindu Rituals'

Kangana Ranaut Bashes Alia Bhatt’s Bridal Ad; Says, 'Stop Mocking Hindu Rituals'

Malayalam Actor Jayasurya 'Never Thought' He Would Do 100 Films In His Career

Malayalam Actor Jayasurya 'Never Thought' He Would Do 100 Films In His Career

Ankita Lokhande’s Romantic Pic With Boyfriend Vicky Jain Goes Viral

Ankita Lokhande’s Romantic Pic With Boyfriend Vicky Jain Goes Viral

Will Shehnaaz Gill Resume Work This Week After Sidharth Shukla's Death?

Will Shehnaaz Gill Resume Work This Week After Sidharth Shukla's Death?

Read More from Outlook

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

Outlook Web Desk / The trilateral security alliance—AUKUS among Australia, UK and US is seen as an effort to counter China in the Indo-Pacific.

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court said the decision on the pleas into the Pegasus snooping row will be announced next week.

Iyer Respects DC's Decision To Retain Pant As Captain In IPL 2021

Iyer Respects DC's Decision To Retain Pant As Captain In IPL 2021

PTI / The 26-year-old returned to action post-injury layoff with a blistering unbeaten 47 in Delhi Capitals' eight-wicket win over SRH in Dubai.

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

Outlook Web Desk / A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned to October 9 the hearing on the bail plea of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Advertisement