Actor Kiara Advani has reportedly joined actor Kartik Aaryan in the untitled romantic drama by Sajid Nadiadwala. According to sources, the film which will be directed by National Award-winning director Sameer Vidwans, is in prep stage and that the actors will start shooting for the film, after wrapping up with their current commitments.

“Both Kartik and Kiara will complete their present commitments before moving onto this yet untitled film. While Kartik’s character is called Satya, Kiara’s name in the film is Katha. The film is essentially a love story of Satya and Katha,” the source said.

“It’s a love story set in the heartland of India and the makers were on the look-out for a fresh pairing. That’s when, Sameer, Sajid and other stakeholders decided on Kiara Advani. Kiara too, is all excited for her maiden collaboration with Sajid and a reunion with Kartik after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’,” the source added.

The film will go on floors by December 2021 and the music sittings too have begun. “Any love story is incomplete without the music and the team is working towards creating a brilliant sound track for Satya and Katha’s love story,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Advani was recently announced as the female lead of Shankar’s upcoming Pan India film with Ram Charan. She is also a part of the director’s next with Ranveer Singh which kicks off sometime next year. She is also reported to be a part of young tiger, Jr. NTR’s upcoming film with Kortala Siva.

Aaryan, on the other hand, has his kitty full with films such as ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’ and the official remake of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

Both actors will soon start shooting for Anees Bazmee’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in Mumbai.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

