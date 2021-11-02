Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kiara Advani Is Kicked About ‘One Mic Stand’s New Season

Actress Kiara Advani has taken to social media to be very vocal about the latest season of ‘One Mic Stand’. She expressed her joy as the show’s new season is performing well on OTT.

Kiara Advani Is Kicked About ‘One Mic Stand’s New Season
Kiara Advani | instagram.com/kiaraaliaadvani

Trending

Kiara Advani Is Kicked About ‘One Mic Stand’s New Season
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T22:25:42+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 10:25 pm

‘One Mic Stand’ is famously known for bringing influential figures from different walks of life together under a single roof to bring the stage down with their jokes. The second season featured celebrities like Chetan Bhagat, Sunny Leone, Karan Johar, Faye D'Souza and Raftaar. The buildup was aplenty and the audiences are more hyped than ever to see new faces in the next season of the show.

The hype around the show has been surreal, and now it has found a huge fan in actress Kiara Advani, who seems to be quite impressed by it.

Advani is highly captivated by the concept of bringing different stars to share their uniquely funny story on-stage. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video promoting Faye D'Souza's part in the show. Portraying it as hilarious, Advani exclaimed, "Fayecation!!! Is there anything this woman can't do? You're absolutely incredible! I'm really confused if it's going to be a breaking news live or it's going to be Open Mic Live (sic)."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

'One Mic Stand' is hosted by comedian Sapan Verma and has mentors in comedians like Sumikhi Suresh, Samay Raina, Neeti Palta, Atul Khatri and Abish Mathew.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kiara Advani Mumbai Bollywood Actor Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Daisy Shah: Bursting Crackers On Diwali Is Something That We Should Avoid As Much As Possible

Daisy Shah: Bursting Crackers On Diwali Is Something That We Should Avoid As Much As Possible

Samikssha Batnagar Stuns Everyone By Playing Tabla On Sets Of ‘Challava’

Jay Bhanushali Breaks Down In Tears On ‘Bigg Boss 15’ After Receiving Diwali Gift From Family

Soni Razdan: Anil Sharma Never Forgave Me For Rejecting ‘Gadar’

Ekta Kapoor Diwali Bash: Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza, Mouni Roy Attend The Party

Watch: Vijay Sethupathi Attacked At The Airport

Diwali: Film And TV Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories Of The Festival Of Lights

Akasa Singh: Vishal Kotian Is Quite Manipulative, Afsana Khan Does Things That Create A Controversy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sharad Malhotra: Anyone Can Become An Actor, But No One Can Romance Like Shah Rukh Khan

Sharad Malhotra: Anyone Can Become An Actor, But No One Can Romance Like Shah Rukh Khan

Swati Semwal: I Am An Actor Who Rose Post-Pandemic

Swati Semwal: I Am An Actor Who Rose Post-Pandemic

Aditya Ojha: Covid 19 Has Taught People The Importance Of Nature

Aditya Ojha: Covid 19 Has Taught People The Importance Of Nature

Deepika Padukone Has Special Plans For Diwali This Year

Deepika Padukone Has Special Plans For Diwali This Year

Read More from Outlook

PM Narendra Modi To Visit Kedarnath Today

PM Narendra Modi To Visit Kedarnath Today

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate reconstruction projects worth Rs 400 crore during his visit.

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

Seema Guha / India believes that a confident Pakistan taking advantage of the India- China standoff in Ladakh has decided to "open the terror tap" in the valley, sources tell Outlook.

Mithali Raj: To Be In The Same Khel Ratna Club With Sachin Tendulkar Is Special

Mithali Raj: To Be In The Same Khel Ratna Club With Sachin Tendulkar Is Special

Priya Nagi / Mithali Raj is the first woman cricketer to get the Khel Ratna Award. The Test and ODI team captain has dedicated the national award to her family, especially her dad and mum.

After Centre’s Excise Duty Cut, Karnataka Announces Reduction In Fuel Prices

After Centre’s Excise Duty Cut, Karnataka Announces Reduction In Fuel Prices

Outlook Web Desk / The state’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, announced that the petrol will now cost Rs 95.90 per litre and diesel Rs 81.5 per litre in Karnataka.

Advertisement