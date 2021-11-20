Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kevin Feige Hints At ‘Top-Secret Marvel Project’ With Scarlett Johansson

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the 35th annual American Cinematheque tribute in her honour on Thursday, Scarlett Johansson talked about the Disney lawsuit, which the studio and actor, settled later.

Kevin Feige Hints At ‘Top-Secret Marvel Project’ With Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson with Kevin Feige. | Instagram

Trending

Kevin Feige Hints At ‘Top-Secret Marvel Project’ With Scarlett Johansson
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T14:18:56+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 2:18 pm

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson who is popularly known for playing the character of 'Black Widow' on Marvel Movies, just celebrated almost three decades in the entertainment industry, the actress believes her Disney lawsuit created a positive influence in the industry and for artists.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the 35th annual American Cinematheque tribute in her honour on Thursday, the actor talked about the lawsuit, which the studio and Johansson, settled later.

The tribute saw colleagues, co-stars, and collaborators like Jon Favreau, Marvel chief Kevin Feige, Jamie Lee Curtis, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Samuel L Jackson, Jeremy Renner, and others celebrate Johansson’s diverse career.

Feige even tease from the stage that they are partnered on “another non-Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer.” When questioned about the lawsuit where the actor claimed Disney of breach of contract when the studio opted to release the Marvel title day-and-date in theatres and on its streaming platform Disney+, Johansson said it was not an easy decision. “It was a very surreal time because, of course, the film had come out and was hugely successful and that was a big celebration. I had a baby, and that was obviously a life-changing, amazing, celebratory thing,” said the actor, who welcomed a son four months ago with husband Colin Jost.

Johansson, who also has a 7-year-old daughter from a former marriage, said the birth of her son kind of ‘buoyed’ her through the ‘very uncertain, stressful time’. “I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it’s made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives lives and livelihood.” Terms of the settlement were not revealed but the lawsuit had become sour with both the parties exchanging strong public statements but at the time of the deal, the actor said she was looking forward to “continuing our collaboration in years to come”. Feige, who was there to commemorate Johansson’s accomplishment, called her ”one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time’.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

“We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer,” he said. “…It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her caliber. From those epic training sessions preparing for the hallway fight in Iron Man 2 to the around the world press tour in Avengers: Endgame to partnering with you as a producer on Black Widow, working with you Scarlett has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career.” 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Scarlett Johansson Kevin Feige Los Angeles Hollywood Marvel Studios Movies Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Chhorii' To Be Screened At IFFI

Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Chhorii' To Be Screened At IFFI

Outlook Special | Faded Red: Free Body Culture, Naxalite Movement And Three Colors Trilogy

Evelyn Sharma Welcomes A Baby Girl With Husband Tushaan Bhindi; Shares Photos

Rajkumar Hirani Birthday: Most Loved Characters That The Filmmaker Has Made Memorable

Will Preity Zinta Make Comeback In Films After Welcoming Twins?

Mona Singh To Play Aamir Khan's Mother In 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Movie Review: Not A Patch On The Original!

Bhagyashree Is Keen On Being Part Of An Unusual Web Series

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vijay Varma On Never Having A 'Godfather': Not A Big Fan Of Anybody Guiding My Career

Vijay Varma On Never Having A 'Godfather': Not A Big Fan Of Anybody Guiding My Career

Celebs Who Had Come Out In Support Of The Farmer’s Protest

Celebs Who Had Come Out In Support Of The Farmer’s Protest

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash's Brimming Love Story To Take A Tragic Turn?

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash's Brimming Love Story To Take A Tragic Turn?

Sanjay Mishra's 'Andaman' Movie Trailer Garners Widespread Applause

Sanjay Mishra's 'Andaman' Movie Trailer Garners Widespread Applause

Read More from Outlook

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Preetha Nair, Lachmi Deb Roy / Covid-19 pandemic compounds woes as disruptions lead to further delay in the entire process of adopting a child. But beautiful stories of love and compassion still abound.

Struggle For A Gender-Inclusive Dress Code In Kerala

Struggle For A Gender-Inclusive Dress Code In Kerala

Thufail PT / A teacher has refused to accept a job offer as the institution insisted that she wear saree on campus. Meanwhile, a government school has introduced gender-neutral uniform for its students.

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh Cross 100-Run Mark

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh Cross 100-Run Mark

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan lead the three-match T20I series 1-0. Can Bangladesh bounce back in Dhaka today? Follow live cricket scores and updates.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement