Kartik Aaryan Collaborates With Hansal Mehta For Action-Drama 'Captain India'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan took it to social media to announce his role in 'Captain India', which will be directed by Hansal Mehta. In the film, the 30-year-old actor will essay the role of a pilot.

The action-drama is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and is based on India’s biggest and most successful rescue mission from a war-torn country.

Aaryan posted a picture of the film's poster on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

"'Captain India' is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal sir’s body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him,” Aaryan said in a statement.

Screwvala said the film captures the indomitable human spirit and Mehta, best known for 'Shahid', 'Aligarh' and 'Scam 1992', is the perfect person to tap into the humane aspect of it.

"'It [the film] is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds. Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan’s fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with 'Captain India',” he added.

Baweja, who has also written the film, said the film strikes the perfect balance of an "inspiring human story and an exhilarating cinematic experience".

"This move as a producer was a long time coming and I'm excited to collaborate with an equally passionate team in form of Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan. I am confident that this story will resonate with every Indian,” Baweja said.

Meanwhile, Mehta said he is looking forward to working with Aaryan.

"'The story which is inspired by true events will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands," he said.

The film will be co-produced by Vicky Bahri with RSVP's Sonia Kanwar serving as the associate producer.

The film will go on floors early next year.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine