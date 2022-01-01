Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
See Pics: Karishma Tanna Shares Snaps With Fiance Varun Bangera

Actress Karishma Tanna took it to Instagram to share snaps with her fiance and businessman Varun Bangera. Have a look.

Actress Karishma Tanna with fiance and Businessman Varun Bangera. | Instagram/@karishmaktanna

2022-01-01T19:20:35+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 7:20 pm

Actress Karishma Tanna took it to her Instagram handle to share snaps with her fiance, businessman, Vatun Bangera. 

The couple is seen walking hand-in-hand in the first two photos taken from behind. The last photo is of their hands clasped together. Karishma, on the other hand, managed to keep Bangera's  face hidden from the view.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

As she wished fans, she expressed gratitude for the year that had passed and expressed excitement for what was to come in the new year of 2022. Karishma wrote, ''Thanku 2021 
Excited for #2022 Happy New Year to you all''

Tanna's  first post with Bangera made fans and well wishers happy and surprised. They wished the couple well and made some surprising remarks on the post. Others were in awe of the two and asked her to show them his face as well. With their heartfelt comments, they dropped hearts and wished a happy new year. Creative producer of Balaji Motion Pictures, Ruchikaa Kapoor who is also  actor Shaheer Sheikh's wife, complimented the couple, writing, "Cutiess (with heart emoji)".

Tanna  and Bangera have been dating for quite some time and are planning to marry in February of this year. They got engaged in November 2021 and will marry on February 5, 2022, with the presence of their closest friends and families.

 

