Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan Thanks 'Baahubali' aKa Prabhas For 'The Best Biryani'

Prabhas who is working with Kareena Kapoor's husband, Saif Ali Khan, in 'Adipurush' sent biryani for dinner over the weekend.

Kareena Kapoor shared a snapshot of the biryani sent over by actor Prabhas. | Source: Instagram

2021-09-27T11:26:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 11:26 am

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Sunday, and shared picture of the biryani sent by actor Prabhas, who is currently working with Kareena’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan for the upcoming film ‘Adipurush’.

“When Bahubali sends you biryani it’s gotta be the best. Thank you Prabhas for this insane meal,” she wrote and added the Adipurush hashtag.

In ‘Adipurush’, which is an adaptation of the Hindu epic, Ramayana, ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas plays character inspired by Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon plays Sita while Sunny Singh essays the role of Laxman. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Lankesh, which is expected to be inspired by the demon king of Lanka, Ravana.

The film is directed by Om Raut who previously directed ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.’

“Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film,” Prabhas had said in a statement in which he also added about his excitement to work alongside Saif Ali Khan.

 “I am excited about working with a talented actor like Saif Ali Khan. To be featuring alongside such a great actor on the big screen is a matter of pride for me,” Prabhas had said.

Meanwhile,  the makers announced  on Monday that the film will release on Aug 11, 2022.

Kareena Kapoor Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
