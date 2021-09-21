Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Stunning Birthday Picture With Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a lovely picture with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan on her birthday today. The adorable picture has set the Internet on fire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Stunning Birthday Picture With Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral
Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan | Instagram

Trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Stunning Birthday Picture With Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T16:04:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 4:04 pm

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned a year older today. She is celebrating the day with her family. She took to social media to share a picture of herself with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The two of them look lovely as they pose together looking over the sea.

She captioned the post with today’s date and a lovely heart by its side. Have a look:

Kapoor and Khan have time and again been seen posing with each other for such adorable pictures. There are times when their little kids Jeh and Taimur also join in to make this a lovely family frame.

Kapoor and the family are in the Maldives. The tan on her face is giving quite a unique glow to her look. She is there with her extended family and a few friends’ families.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Kapoor turned 41 today. Here’s wishing her a Happy Birthday.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Amid Rumours Of A Split From Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Addresses Nagarjuna As Father-In-Law

Amid Rumours Of A Split From Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Addresses Nagarjuna As Father-In-Law

Raj Kundra Walks Out Of Jail After Getting Bail In Porn Films Case

Adivi Sesh 'Fine and Recovering' After Getting Hospitalised In Hyderabad

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: 10 Bollywood Dialogues that only Kareena Kapoor Khan Could Have Pulled off

Watch: BTS Deliver Speech And Then Perform 'Permission To Dance' At The 76th UN General Assembly

‘Ankhon Dekhi’ Actress Taranjit Kaur Reunites With Sanjay Mishra After Seven Years In ‘Hasal’

Catherine Zeta Jones Will Soon Start Shooting For ‘Addams Family’ Spin Off ‘Wednesday’ In Romania

Supreme Court Puts Stay On Order Asking Yash Raj Films To Pay Compensation For Excluding 'Jabra Fan' From The Film

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from Art & Entertainment

Armaan Malik ‘Honoured And Touched’ After Winning Best Playback Singer At SIIMA for ‘Butta Bomma’

Armaan Malik ‘Honoured And Touched’ After Winning Best Playback Singer At SIIMA for ‘Butta Bomma’

Book Extract: Kerala Professor Whose Hand Was Cut Off By Religious Fanatics Recounts His Harrowing Tale

Book Extract: Kerala Professor Whose Hand Was Cut Off By Religious Fanatics Recounts His Harrowing Tale

'I Don’t Hate My Attackers Like I Don’t Hate The Axe They Used To Chop My Hand': TJ Joseph

'I Don’t Hate My Attackers Like I Don’t Hate The Axe They Used To Chop My Hand': TJ Joseph

Ankita Lokhande: With OTT, The Demand Has Increased For Better Acting, Better Characters, And Better Content

Ankita Lokhande: With OTT, The Demand Has Increased For Better Acting, Better Characters, And Better Content

Read More from Outlook

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Covishield Row: UK Travel Restrictions For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

Covishield Row: UK Travel Restrictions For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

Seema Guha / UK's decision to put Indians vaccinated with Covishield in the "unvaccinated" category and asking Indians vaccinated with both doses to isolate for 10-days has raised a row.

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

PTI / The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league.

J&K: Army Chopper Crash Lands In Dense Forest Area, Two Pilots Injured

J&K: Army Chopper Crash Lands In Dense Forest Area, Two Pilots Injured

Outlook Web Desk / The incident reportedly occurred between 10.30 am to 10.45 am. A police party has been rushed to the remote area and it will take them some time to reach there.

Advertisement