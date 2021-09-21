Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Stunning Birthday Picture With Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned a year older today. She is celebrating the day with her family. She took to social media to share a picture of herself with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The two of them look lovely as they pose together looking over the sea.

She captioned the post with today’s date and a lovely heart by its side. Have a look:

Kapoor and Khan have time and again been seen posing with each other for such adorable pictures. There are times when their little kids Jeh and Taimur also join in to make this a lovely family frame.

Kapoor and the family are in the Maldives. The tan on her face is giving quite a unique glow to her look. She is there with her extended family and a few friends’ families.

Kapoor turned 41 today. Here’s wishing her a Happy Birthday.