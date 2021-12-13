Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Test Positive For Covid-19

Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, have allegedly tested positive for COVID-19. According to BMC sources, the actors' close connections have been asked to undergo RT-PCR testing. Before their diagnosis, Kapoor and Arora were said to have gone to a few parties.

According to India Today, Kapoor and Arora attended a get-together thrown by Rhea Kapoor, which also included Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Masaba Gupta.

It's worth noting that Kapoor and Arora have frequently been spotted partying with their girl gang, as seen by their social media pictures.

According to media sources, they violated the COVID 19 standards. Although neither Kapoor nor Arora have verified their COVID 19 diagnosis, it has been claimed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested everybody who has had contact with Kareena and Amrita in the last several days to undertake an RTPCR test and take the required measures.

According to a report by Times of India, BMC said in a statement, “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo an RT-PCR test”.

On the career front, Kareena Kapoor has the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' lined up for release. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the American film 'Forrest Gump.' It is scheduled to release on 14 April 2022.