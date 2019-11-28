Karan Patel REACTS To Rumours Of Any Problems With Divyanka Tripathi On Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Sets

Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi have been working together for over five years now on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show will finally be going off-air on December 20, 2019, and will be replaced by its spin-off, Yeh Hai Chahatein. Karan and Divyanka have been rumoured to have issues in-between time and again and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karan rubbished the rumours and said that though there were some issues earlier, they are good friends.

"I won't call it problems but yes, I had the habit of coming on the sets late, so I don't complain of her being cranky about it because why should she wait if I am late, as simple as that. But that is it. Other than that, we are great friends and have a great onscreen and off-screen chemistry. We wish well for each other. Apart from this, I think we should just let the tongues wagging because it anyway keeps you in limelight (smiles)," Karan replied. He also said that he thinks the show is going off-air at the right time when it is at its peak.

Karan also said that he wished he made his debut with a show like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and could get a clean slate for all the mischief and drama he has done earlier. Karan also hoped that now silver screen offers come to him as he looks forward to taking up challenging roles. The actor has been in the industry for close to two decades now.

