Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Karan Kundrra Reveals How Shamita Shetty Is Similar To Ex Girlfriend Anusha Dandekar

'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Karan Kundrra listed out some common traits fellow contestant Shamita Shetty has with his ex-girlfriend VJ Anusha Dandekar.

Karan Kundrra Reveals How Shamita Shetty Is Similar To Ex Girlfriend Anusha Dandekar
Actor Karan Kundraa feels Shamita Shetty and Anusha Dandekar have a lot in common. | Instagram

Trending

Karan Kundrra Reveals How Shamita Shetty Is Similar To Ex Girlfriend Anusha Dandekar
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T13:18:38+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 1:18 pm

Actor Karan Kundrra's recent conversation with fellow 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Tejasswi Prakash has caught audience's attention. In the episode, Kundrra and Prakash were shown having a conversatin, where the former highlighted how actress Shamita Shetty is a lot similar to his ex girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

Kundrra said that fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal brought his attention on the topic when he said, "Yahi meri bhabhi hai" (She is my sister-in-law). To this Prakash reacted with a positive and said, "Oh ya. They both have coloured hair, they have pretty much the same kind of body."

The actor eventually shared how both Dandekar, who he dated for almost six years, and co-contestant Shetty also have similar personalities.

"The honesty factor, the emotional side, the not giving up on once decided, ye sari cheezein bahut similar hai." (The honesty factor, the emotional side, not giving up once decided. All these things are very similar).

The conversation between Prakash and Kundrra got even more interesting when the latter was quized about having feeling for Shetty, who is dating actor Raqesh Bapat.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

When Tejasswi asked what would he do if he fell in love with Shettu, Kundrra said,“No. Brocode bhi to ek cheez hoti hai.”

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Karan Kundrra Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Reports

Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Reports

Esha Gupta Stormed Out Of A Film Set After The Director Abused Her

Ieshaan Sehgaal Says He Has Been Wrongfully Portrayed By Rajiv Adatia; Says He Is A Straight Man

Nitu Chandra: After ‘Never Back Down – Revolt’, I Have Two More Hollywood Projects

Fans Can't Keep Calm As Rajinikanth Slays In The Trailer Of 'Annaatthe', Thalaivaa Style

Katrina Kaif Quashes Rumours Of Her December Wedding To Vicky Kaushal

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Malvika Raaj To Make Her lead Bollywood Debut With 'Squad'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Heartbroken After The Derailment Of ‘Takht’ And ‘Dostana 2’

Janhvi Kapoor Heartbroken After The Derailment Of ‘Takht’ And ‘Dostana 2’

Neha Sharma Reveals She Was Traumatised After Her Selfie Was Morphed With A Sex Toy In The Background

Neha Sharma Reveals She Was Traumatised After Her Selfie Was Morphed With A Sex Toy In The Background

Workout And Fitness Helped Raghav Tiwari Become A Morning Person

Workout And Fitness Helped Raghav Tiwari Become A Morning Person

Adivi Sesh Gives Glimpse of 'Musketeer' Sujeeth's Birthday Celebrations

Adivi Sesh Gives Glimpse of 'Musketeer' Sujeeth's Birthday Celebrations

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Justice Sambre has once again adjourned the hearing. The Bombay High Court will hear the petitions of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha tomorrow afternoon after 2.30 pm.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh talks about her decision to contest the poll and carry forward the legacy of ‘Raja Sahib’, ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh.

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

PTI / They were among 11 recommended for Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement