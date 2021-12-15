Kapil Dev On Ranveer Singh's '83': I'm Very Emotional After Watching The Trailer

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who will play Kapil Dev in his next film '83,' received a massive shout-out from the renowned cricketer.

According to a report by NDTV, Kapil Dev speaking of Ranveer Singh's performance said: "Ranveer is a great actor. I don't think he needs any inputs or any help. He just spent time with me and rest he is smart enough." Kapil Dev added that he got "very emotional" after watching the film's trailer. "After watching the trailer I am very emotional, but let's wait for December 24 to see the end product. I can't say anything till it is released."

Earlier Kapil Dev, in an interview with The Quint, was questioned what he thought of Deepika Padukone's casting in the film as his wife Romi. His response was: "I think mixed because I don't know how much the role of my wife is in '83,' so one does not realise that what they are trying to do there."

The sports drama's production began in 2019. The original release date for the film was April 10, 2020. However, owing to the pandemic, it was moved to Christmas. After multiple delays due to the pandemic and lockdowns, the film will eventually be released on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Pankaj Tripathi will play PR Man Singh, a manager in the film '83.' Ammy Virk has been cast as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar has been hired as Syed Kirmani, and Tahir Bhasin has been cast as Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Deepika Padukone has been cast in the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi.