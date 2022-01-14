Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Kanye West Investigated By Los Angeles Police After Battery Complaint

The incident that prompted the complaint against rapper Ye occurred at 3 a.m. Thursday in downtown Los Angeles, according to LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes.

Rapper Kanye West. | Twitter

outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T14:42:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 2:42 pm

Police are looking into a battery allegation filed against Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, on Thursday. The event that prompted the allegation occurred about 3 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles.

The alleged incident occurred outside Soho West, a members-only downtown bar famous with celebrities.

According to LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes, the incident occurred on Thursday. There have been no arrests.

In a statement, the LAPD said: "This morning at 3 am, officers responded to Santa Fe Ave and Bay Street.

In the hours leading up to the alleged offence, an Instagram video purports to show West socialising with Madonna, boxer Floyd Mayweather, and actress Julia Fox.

It comes on the heels of the announcement that West, along with Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, will headline the Coachella music festival in 2022.

 
 
 
The 44-year-old rapper is in the midst of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West.

According to a report from Independent, on the couple's divorce front, Kardashian filed court papers on Monday, December 13th, to fast-track her divorce from Kanye West as she requested to be legally single. Kardashian is presently seeing Pete Davidson, a cast member of Saturday Night Live. The couple was recently seen on dates in Los Angeles and New York. 

Kanye West is currently dating 'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox, whom he met in Miami on New Year's Eve. They were then seen together at the Tony Award-winning Slave Play on Broadway. 

