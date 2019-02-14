Kangana Ranaut To Direct Her Own Biopic, Says It Won't Be 'Propaganda'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is making a film on her life, and she says her story from rags to riches will make for a great cinematic experience.

"My story from rags to riches has extreme highs and deepest lows, it will make for a great cinematic experience," Kangana said in a statement.

"I am very excited and look forward to sharing what seems unbelievable even for me... My story is more magical than magic itself," added the actress, who is getting rave reviews for ""Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi".

According to a source close to the development, the film will be scripted by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote "Manikarnika...". The film will go on floors by the end of this year.

Coming from a village near Manali, Kangana entered tinsel town with no starry connection, and went ahead to make a place for herself in Bollywood. She proved her talent and versatility with films like "Gangster", "Woh Lamhe", "Life In A... Metro", "Tanu Weds Manu" and "Fashion".

Talking about her next project, the actress said: "It is not a propaganda film with characters who are starkly black and white, rather it is a sincere, heartfelt account of my journey so far with plenty of lighter moments."

Will there be characters based on the people she had differences in the past?

"We will not be taking any names. The idea is to protect me and my life with all its highs and lows."

PTI