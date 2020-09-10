September 10, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Kangana Ranaut Provided Security By Mumbai Police

Kangana Ranaut Provided Security By Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had in a series of tweets had criticised the police force of Mumbai after which she was slammed by Shiv Sena.

PTI 10 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kangana Ranaut Provided Security By Mumbai Police
Mumbai Police Outside Kangana Ranaut's residence.
Kangana Ranaut/ Twitter
Kangana Ranaut Provided Security By Mumbai Police
outlookindia.com
2020-09-10T15:37:42+05:30

Mumbai police have made security arrangements outside Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's residence in suburban Khar and her bungalow-cum-office in Bandra, an official said on Thursday.

The "Queen" actor has already been given Y-plus category security cover by the Centre in the wake of a row over her remarks in which she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and criticised the city police. The Shiv Sena has slammed her for her statements.

Ranaut returned to Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, hours after the Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow.

"A police van with officials has been deployed outside her residence in Khar to tackle with any untoward incident. Women constables are also a part of the team," the official said.

"Besides, outside her Pali Hill bungalow, which was partially demolished by the civic body yesterday, similar security arrangements have been made," he said.

According to sources, the actress likely to visit her Pali Hill property on Thursday.

On her return to Mumbai, she had criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Disney Criticised For Filming 'Mulan' In China's Xinjiang, Amid Reports Of Brutalities Against Uighurs

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kangana Ranaut Uddhav Thackeray Mumbai Shiv Sena Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×