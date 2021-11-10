Kajal Pisal Enjoyed A Goa Holiday Before Shooting For 'Sirf Tum'

Actress Kajal Pisal, who was last seen in the show 'Durga Mata Ki Chhaya', is recently enjoyed the sun and sand in Goa when she made impromptu plans. The actress says she wanted to take a quick break before diving back in work.

Pisal will soon be seen in the show 'Sirf Tum' which also stars actors Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh.

Talking about the decision to go for a vacation, the actress tells us, "I planned a small trip to Goa to get myself rejuvenated before I start shooting for my upcoming show 'Sirf Tum'. From last two years I'm here in Mumbai and could not plan a vacation. It was a must for me now. I had a great time and now I'm all excited to get back to work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Pisal (@pisalkajal)

Talking ahead about her role in 'Sirf Tum', Pisal says, "I'm playing negative role. Since a long time I was looking for such a role. I'm not at all aging on screen by saying that I'll play character of step mother of the lead. Audience will see my fashion game on. I just wish viewers enjoy watching me on screen."

Many actors in the television industry, who are known for playing impactful negative roles, have spoken about getting typecast. However, Pisal is not worried.

"I'm not worried about getting typecast. As I'm sure like every time I'll not ever repeat kind of role I have played. I always make sure to take up role which is new for me. And my fans get to see different shades of my acting," she says.

Pisal is known for featuring in popular shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Naagin 5', among others.