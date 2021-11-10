Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
'K3G' Actor Malvika Raaj Excited To Make Her Bollywood Debut Alongside Rinzing Denzongpa In 'Squad'

Malvika Raaj says working with Rinzing Denzongpa was easy since they are 'childhood friends'.

'K3G' Actor Malvika Raaj Excited To Make Her Bollywood Debut Alongside Rinzing Denzongpa In 'Squad'
Malvika Raaj played the role of younger Kareena KApoor in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Ghum

'K3G' Actor Malvika Raaj Excited To Make Her Bollywood Debut Alongside Rinzing Denzongpa In 'Squad'
2021-11-10T18:14:45+05:30
Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 6:14 pm

Malvika Raaj, who almost 20 years ago, became famous for playing the younger version of Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bollywood film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum’ is all set to make her Bollywood debut as a leading actor in the upcoming film ‘Squad’, which will stream on Zee 5.

Raaj, 28, is quite excited to be making her Bollywood debut in the action film which will be directed by Nilesh Sahay.

“Nilesh has the best knowledge in action in our industry. As a director, he was very clear with his vision and the way he explained everything to me. A confident director can truly make a lot of difference to the fate of the film,” she tells us.

The film also marks the debut of Rinzing Denzongpa, veteran actor Danny Denzongpa’s son. Raaj says it was easy to work with Rinzing Denzongpa, since they have been “childhood friends”.

“Rinzing was a delight to have as a co-star. We never really had to break the ice because we are childhood friends. We trained together and the fact that we are starting this journey together makes him a very special co-star for me,” she adds

Since its trailer launch, the movie has been garnering a lot of love from audiences all over India. The film was shot in Belarus and it also features stars, Pooja Batra playing a pivotal role. “Pooja is a pro! The kind of talent she comes with is beyond her age and it was really fun working with her,” says Raaj.

