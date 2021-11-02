Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Justin and Hailey Bieber On Their Married Life So Far: We Want A Young Family

The pop singer, 27, and the 24-year-old model got real about their three-year-marriage and the struggles they’ve overcome during the time.

Justin Bieber also spoke about his mental health struggles around the time of their wedding.

2021-11-02T12:31:44+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 12:31 pm

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber and his wife model Hailey Bieber recently opened up about their marriage, shared struggles and how the couple overcomes them in a recent chat on podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith. The pop singer, 27, and the 24-year-old model got real about their three-year-marriage and the struggles they’ve overcome during the time.

"We always had so many conversations about, 'What were our goals? Where did we want to end up at a certain age?' We always talked about wanting to be married and be young, and have a young family, and have kids young," Baldwin said.

After tying the knot in 2019, both have been pretty open about their desire to grow their family. In fact, in JB’s recently released documentary, 'Justin Bieber: Our World’, the singer said the pair would ideally start trying for a baby at the end of 2021.

Even though the couple is as strong as they come, Justin admitted that it's not always the case. The singer also looked back at the mental health struggles he was struggling with around the time of their wedding.

On the podcast, he said: "I had experienced so many things in my life. So many milestones and travelled the world and seen everywhere in the world. And I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn't want to do it all alone. I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy."

Though the couple split temporarily in 2016, they found their way back to each other in 2018 and were engaged that following year, in July. "Luckily, Hailey accepted me as I was. Even when we got married, there was still a lot of damage and hurt that I still needed to work through, but you've seen my heart through it all," Bieber said.

Hailey on her part told that once they got back together in 2018, she was all in. "I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn't do that to him. Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I'm not that type of person. So, I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be," Hailey said.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Justin Bieber
