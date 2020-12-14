Juhi Chawla Loses Her Diamond Earring At Mumbai Airport; Seeks Help On Twitter

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla urges Twitteratis to search for her lost diamond earring and return to her.

Juhi Chawla lost one pair of her diamond earring at the Mumbai International airport yesterday morning. She seeked help from people at the airport to reach out police if they find the matching pair. Juhi took to twitter and shared a picture of the other earring which is with her. She wrote, "This is the matching piece, I've worn these earrings almost everyday for the past 15 years."

She asked to report to the police and the finder will also be rewarded by her.

