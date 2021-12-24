'John Wick: Chapter 4' To Now Releas In March 2023, Avoids Clash With 'Top Gun Maverick'

The release date for actor Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick: Chapter 4' has been pushed back. According to a video teaser for the film, entertainment company Lionsgate announced on Wednesday that the release date of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' would be pushed back from May 2022 to March 24, 2023.

In the franchise, Reeves plays the titular hitman with a vengeance. Actors Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgard and singer Rina Sawayama star in the film, which is directed by Chad Stahelski. The film was supposed to be released in May of last year, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On May 27, the film will no longer clash with actor Tom Cruise's long-awaited sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

As per a report on Deadline.com, the real reason for the fourth sequel's postponement was that production on the film had halted and needed to resume at a later date in Japan.

Meanwhile, Reeves has been wowing audiences with the release of the 'Matrix' sequel. 'The Matrix Resurrections' is the fourth film in the iconic sci-fi franchise, and it comes 18 years after the sequels 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions', and 22 years after the first film, 'The Matrix'. It takes place 20 years after the events of Revolutions and follows Neo (Reeves) as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco, where his therapist prescribes blue pills.