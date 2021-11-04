Jay Bhanushali Breaks Down In Tears On ‘Bigg Boss 15’ After Receiving Diwali Gift From Family

The moral in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house is not the same with the housemates unable to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, with their family. Keeping this in mind, ‘Bigg Boss’ has given contestants a fantastic opportunity to be with them in spirits as their families have sent them gifts.

But there is a catch. Only two housemates can decide whether their fellow contestants can open gifts from their families or not. The two contestants decide to let them open their gifts, but a cost is unacceptable to Tejasswi Prakash. She keeps on insisting on the gift, but they do not budge. Karan Kundrra also gets turned down when he asks for his gift, infuriating Tejasswi Prakash even more. She even fights for his gift as well but in vain. Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after being turned down and says, "Dil nahi hai logon mein (You people don’t have a heart)!" Jay Bhanushali, meanwhile, folds his hands and begs the duo to give him his gift and says, "Samajh lo, yeh ehsaan kabhi bhool nahi paaunga (Just understand, I will never be able to forget this favour of yours). I really need it." His prayers get answered, and he finally gets the gift from his family.

Jay Bhanushali then sits down in a corner and eagerly starts opening his gift. To his absolute delight, it is a frame containing the name of his daughter, Tara, made with a collage of their family photos. Jay Bhanushali gets overwhelmed and breaks down, showing a glimpse of how much he misses his family. The other housemates, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and Ieshaan Sehgaal arrive on the spot to show their support. Ieshaan Sehgaal gets emotional himself seeing Jay Bhanushali cry. His gift also has his daughter's clothes and shoes, and a bedsheet with a message that reads, "Papa, love you!" Jay Bhanushali's unmissable reaction is enough to prove that he couldn't ask for a better Diwali gift!