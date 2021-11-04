Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Jay Bhanushali Breaks Down In Tears On ‘Bigg Boss 15’ After Receiving Diwali Gift From Family

Contestant Jay Bhanushali is one of the few ones inside the ‘BB 15’ house who managed to get a Diwali gift from their families.

Jay Bhanushali Breaks Down In Tears On ‘Bigg Boss 15’ After Receiving Diwali Gift From Family
Jay Bhanushali | PR Handout

Trending

Jay Bhanushali Breaks Down In Tears On ‘Bigg Boss 15’ After Receiving Diwali Gift From Family
outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T19:08:51+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 7:08 pm

The moral in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house is not the same with the housemates unable to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, with their family. Keeping this in mind, ‘Bigg Boss’ has given contestants a fantastic opportunity to be with them in spirits as their families have sent them gifts.

But there is a catch. Only two housemates can decide whether their fellow contestants can open gifts from their families or not. The two contestants decide to let them open their gifts, but a cost is unacceptable to Tejasswi Prakash. She keeps on insisting on the gift, but they do not budge. Karan Kundrra also gets turned down when he asks for his gift, infuriating Tejasswi Prakash even more. She even fights for his gift as well but in vain. Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after being turned down and says, "Dil nahi hai logon mein (You people don’t have a heart)!" Jay Bhanushali, meanwhile, folds his hands and begs the duo to give him his gift and says, "Samajh lo, yeh ehsaan kabhi bhool nahi paaunga (Just understand, I will never be able to forget this favour of yours). I really need it." His prayers get answered, and he finally gets the gift from his family.

Jay Bhanushali then sits down in a corner and eagerly starts opening his gift. To his absolute delight, it is a frame containing the name of his daughter, Tara, made with a collage of their family photos. Jay Bhanushali gets overwhelmed and breaks down, showing a glimpse of how much he misses his family. The other housemates, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and Ieshaan Sehgaal arrive on the spot to show their support. Ieshaan Sehgaal gets emotional himself seeing Jay Bhanushali cry. His gift also has his daughter's clothes and shoes, and a bedsheet with a message that reads, "Papa, love you!" Jay Bhanushali's unmissable reaction is enough to prove that he couldn't ask for a better Diwali gift!

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Mumbai Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kalinga Literature Festival To Be Held In Bhubaneswar From December 10-12

Kalinga Literature Festival To Be Held In Bhubaneswar From December 10-12

Ayushmann Khurrana: Bullying Is Traumatic For Every Person

Chiranjeevi Kickstarts Shoot Of KS Ravindra’s Film, Releases First Poster

Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson' Says He 'Will Forever Be Sexiest Man Alive'

Malayalam Superstar Mohan Lal's Five Films Including 'Bro Daddy' To Release On OTT

Mahesh Manjrekar Says Shah Rukh Khan Has Not Done 'Justice' To His 'Talent'

Men In Frocks: Will The Perfect Dress For Men Ever Exist?

Poetry | A Ghazal For The World By Ria Chopra

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sunil Sethi: The Truth Is That Fashion Is Still Not An Industry In India

Sunil Sethi: The Truth Is That Fashion Is Still Not An Industry In India

Angelina Jolie Calls Ban On 'Eternals' In Saudi Arabia And Other Countries 'Ignorant'

Angelina Jolie Calls Ban On 'Eternals' In Saudi Arabia And Other Countries 'Ignorant'

Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shocked At Delhi's Poor AQI, Says 'This Can't Be My Home'

Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shocked At Delhi's Poor AQI, Says 'This Can't Be My Home'

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Make Their Relationship Insta-Official

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Make Their Relationship Insta-Official

Read More from Outlook

Fashion Industry Must Change Its Colours To Survive In Post-Pandemic World

Fashion Industry Must Change Its Colours To Survive In Post-Pandemic World

Amrut Sadachar / The pandemic forced the fashion industry into a pause, and let it re-imagine existing business and marketing models. The future looks exciting.

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Seema Guha / The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is organised at a time the ISIS-K is fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan to gain control of territory and spread its influence.

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live: South Africa Post Mammoth 189/2

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live: South Africa Post Mammoth 189/2

Koushik Paul / England are in pole position and South Africa must win in Sharjah to stay in contention for a berth in the T20 World Cup semis. Get here live scores of ENG vs SA.

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Ria Chopra / The couplets in this poem lament oppression of many kinds – overwhelming world, self-doubt, vanishing hope. And at the same time, they also rise up in defiance.

Advertisement