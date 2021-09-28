Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Javed Akhtar Issued Show-Cause Notice By Thane Court After RSS-Taliban Remarks

2021-09-28T10:32:07+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 10:32 am

Bollywood lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar was issued a show-cause notice by a Thane court on Monday in connection with a defamation suit filed against him over his alleged remarks seeking to compare the RSS with the Taliban. The court ordered issuance of the notice returnable on November 12.

For the uninitiated, the 76-year-old poet, lyricist and screenwriter triggered a controversy early this month when he told a news channel that right wing all over the world has an uncanny similarity.

"The Taliban want an Islamic country. These people want to make a Hindu Rashtra," the former Member of Parliament had said without naming the Nagpur-headquartered Hindutva organisation.

The suit, filed by RSS activist Vivek Champanerkar in the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate and joint civil judge (senior division), seeks Rs 1 as compensation from Akhtar.

Advocate Aditya Mishra, who appeared for the complainant, argued at length in the court and claimed the defendant (Akhtar) had made "derogatory" remarks against the RSS while appearing in a show of a private news channel.

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

He said the defendant's  remarks "drawing a parallel between barbaric Taliban and organisations working for the Hindu cause" were aimed at vilifying such outfits.

In the petition, Champanerkar said the statements made by the defendant were aimed at belittling the RSS's image in the eyes of common public.

"The defendant uttered unfounded, false and baseless allegations against the organisation of plaintiff in the said show," Mishra said.

"The plaintiff states he has been hurt by defendant's defamatory statement to tarnish the image of plaintiff's organization and hence he is in loss of rupee one for which the defendant is liable to compensate him," according to the suit.

(With Inputs From PTI)

